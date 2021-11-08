Sports

Icardi-China, a source close to the PSG: “They kissed because the” idiot ‘had a fever “

Now new details emerge on the meeting between Icardi and China Suarez: speaking is a source close to the PSG

Mauro Icardi he would have missed some details about flirting with China Suarez in the locker room of the Psg. This was revealed by the Argentine program LAM. “Last week he showed up for training saying ‘so much mess and it was just a chat’. He swore they hadn’t seen each other.”. Speaking is a source close to the PSG, who told everything to presenter Yanina Latorre. “In training, Icardi was bombarded with questions, after we had reported on the broadcast of the meeting in the hotel, until Mauro confessed that he was actually in the hotel with her and there he told the story of his brother-in-law”. The companion of the sister of Wanda he would have covered him, taking him to the hotel and waiting for him outside in the car so as not to go home alone (Wanda has in fact placed cameras everywhere in the house, which would have seemed suspicious). “Icardi told PSG players that they only kissed because, according to the source close to PSG, “the idiot” had a fever. So they didn’t have sex “, they reported on the television program.

