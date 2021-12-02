Icardi confesses: “I got married very young, I made a mistake. I too am … “

Mauro Icardi spoke for the first time after the controversy with the flirtation he had with the actress China Suárez. The player of the Psg And Wanda Nara they rebuilt the relationship and are now inseparable again. “Those were sad days. But I think it’s all over. Everything that happened this month we managed to solve in the best way together. Everything was discussed. They were sad and difficult moments that we were able to solve. Everyone knows the love I feel for Wanda. As Wanda said, I got married very young, when I was 20/21, and she was the love of my life. I’m very old-fashioned too. I think I made a mistake and we managed to fix it “, said the former player ofInter on the occasion of the interview that Wanda Nara released to the Argentine presenter Susana Gimenez. Meanwhile in Argentina the rumors relating to the meeting in the hotel between the PSG player and the actress continue. “It was found that the smell that had bothered Mauro Icardi was marijuana. Between him and China there was something more, something that has not yet come to light. They can prove me wrong, but they won’t.”, a reporter from the famous LAM program said confidently.