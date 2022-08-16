Icardi, Fabian Ruiz, Cristiano Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for August 15

Football – Mercato

Icardi, Fabian Ruiz, Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for August 15

Published on August 15, 2022 at 2:02 p.m. by The editorial staff updated on August 15, 2022 at 11:17 p.m.



While the summer transfer window is in full swing, clubs are getting to work more than ever on their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

PSG: Icardi is hot to go to Manchester United

Announced in the viewfinder of Manchester United while the PSG want to get rid of it more than ever, Mauro Icardi would be open to the idea of ​​leaving the PSG to join the Red Devils according to the revelations of Get French Football News . Only, no contact would have been initiated between the two clubs for the moment about the Argentine striker, who will not enter into the plans of Christophe Galtier this season. To be continued…

United don’t want to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract

Despite the revelations of Sky Sports noting a possible termination of the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester Evening News brings new details on the soap opera this Monday and indicates that this option is not under study within the management of Manchester United. The Red Devils always intend to keep CR7 and hope to see him honor his contract until its end, in June 2023.

PSG: Fabian Ruiz arrives…

The Italian press as a whole is unanimous on Monday morning: Fabian Ruiz, Spanish midfielder Napleswill be the next recruit of the PSG. The transfer should be around 25M€, and Ruiz should thus be the fifth Parisian reinforcement of the transfer window after Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike, Nordic Mukiele and Renato sanches.

OL: Cherki’s extension soon settled?

According Progress and Foot Mercato I’OL finally seems to be on target for the contract extension of Rayan Cherki (18 years old) which should soon be settled. As a reminder, the young Lyon striker is currently engaged until 2023 with his training club.

PSG: The transfer of Paredes blocked by Rabiot

The Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport announce that the Juventus Torino would have no more news of the negotiations between Adrien Rabiot and Manchester Unitedwhile this sale proves to be fundamental to complete the arrival of Leandro Paredes coming from PSG. The file would therefore be on stand-by.

Nantes: Kita responds to Kombouaré for the rest of the transfer window

Recently, Antoine Kombouare spoke about the end of the transfer window FC Nantes, assuring that he did not want “zero departures, but arrivals”. The situation of the club, at the end of the transfer window, does not seem to please the coach of the canaries and the president Waldemar Kita insisted on answering him.

A stunning revelation about the ordeal of Cristiano Ronaldo

After a disastrous start to the season, Manchester United is in trouble in Premier League. These two defeats in two matches could motivate even more Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Red Devils while new astounding revelations have been made about his ordeal among the Mancunians.

ASSE: Criticized, Batlles pushes mercato rant

After having recruited many players who evolved in ESTAC Troyes, the new coach of ASSE Laurent Batlles was strongly criticized by Saint-Etienne supporters because of his recruitment. The latter made a point of expressing himself concerning the strategy of the Greens and took the opportunity to chuckle.

PSG: The truth comes out about the transfer of Milan Skriniar

Announced as the main priority of Luis Campos to strengthen the central defense of the PSG, Milan Skriniar is still an Inter Milan player. And the latest information points to a greater than expected distance between the defender nerazzuro and the Paris Saint German…

OM: A surprise departure to be expected for Pablo Longoria?

Whereas Pablo Longoria wishes to slim down on the front of the attack following the recruitment of Luis Javier Suárez and Alexis Sanchez, OM should be preparing to sell several players. Whether Bamba Dieng and Arkadiusz Milik had been announced starters for several weeks, it is finally Cengiz Under who could leave, destination Galatasaray.

PSG: New cold snap for this dream of Luis Campos?

As revealed by le10sport.com since several weeks, Luis Campos dream of bringing Bernardo Silva to PSG. The Portuguese international caught the eye of the new Parisian sports consultant. However, a new cold snap would have arrived in this case, while Pep Guardiola and the Mancunian leaders would not want to separate from Bernado Silva.

