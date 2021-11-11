Sports

“Icardi got excited, he called China Suarez again because …”

Mauro Icardi told her side of events about her meeting with Eugenia Suarez. “Mauro confided to me that he had started the conversation with the China on social media but never imagined that she would answer him – told Lam Yanina Latorre, who spoke on the phone with thePSG strikerThey made fun of themselves ”. Icardi allegedly blamed the Argentine model for cheating him, accusing her of provoking him in the months preceding the now famous (failed) meeting in a Paris hotel.

The love nest of Icardi and China Suarez: discovering the luxurious hotel in Paris



Are Icardi and China Suarez together?

“He told me it was true that they started chatting – he added – They liked it, got aroused and kept talking. Mauro told me that he never made things clear and that she hurried him. I don’t know, that amused him but she wanted it all. ” According to some, the story between Icardi and China Suarez it wouldn’t be over yet: “They will end up getting together – said America TV reporter Paula Varela – Those two are still in contact, they are continuing to talk. “

China Suarez's enigmatic social video: a message for Icardi?



