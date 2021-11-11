“Icardi got excited, he called China Suarez again because …”

Mauro Icardi told her side of events about her meeting with Eugenia Suarez . “Mauro confided to me that he had started the conversation with the China on social media but never imagined that she would answer him – told Lam Yanina Latorre, who spoke on the phone with the PSG striker – They made fun of themselves ”. Icardi allegedly blamed the Argentine model for cheating him, accusing her of provoking him in the months preceding the now famous (failed) meeting in a Paris hotel .

Are Icardi and China Suarez together?

“He told me it was true that they started chatting – he added – They liked it, got aroused and kept talking. Mauro told me that he never made things clear and that she hurried him. I don’t know, that amused him but she wanted it all. ” According to some, the story between Icardi and China Suarez it wouldn’t be over yet: “They will end up getting together – said America TV reporter Paula Varela – Those two are still in contact, they are continuing to talk. “

