Icardi, here we go again: every time Maurito has been close to Juve



Is there a transfer session in which there is no mention of Mauro Icardi’s possible transfer to Juve? Maybe not. Also because there is no transfer session that passes without the contacts between the Argentine’s entourage and the Juventus club being resumed and deepened, whether Maurito was a center forward for Sampdoria, or if he happened to be at Inter or a mysterious object of the Psg. So here we go again. The position of Alvaro Morata holds the ground: Xavi wants him at the center of the Barcelona attack, he wants to get on the Blaugrana train. But as long as there is no replacement, Juve will not free him. But the substitute looks for him. And who is still at this moment the most accredited, complicated but at the same time the most possible? Always him, Icardi. There is the PSG to dictate the conditions, to give up his only reserve center forward he wants a concrete and possibly definitive offer, thus opening up to the loan but with obligation. While Juve can now not go beyond the loan for six months, with the right to redeem or option to renew the same loan. In short, distant parts, but there is dialogue. After all, it is not the first time that Icardi is in the sights of Juve. Discover in the gallery all the times it has been one step away