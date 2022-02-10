Icardi is back on social media. “Disappeared for a bet, other than a crisis with Wanda”

He lost a bet played at poker at home and because of this, for some time, Mauro Icardi disappeared from Instagram by deleting his account. The PSG player told his version of events last night, returning to the well-known social network. In a story he wrote: “Goodnight everyone, I’m back. I wanted to thank those who loved me for their support and for the many messages. I also wanted to laugh a little at some ridiculous versions brought to light by bad people. But I closed my profile for a bet I made playing poker at home and I lost. I loved the different versions, but we actually have a great time. We are in love, more than ever, if it weren’t for the fact that some invent various versions to their liking“Words referring to the Argentine journalists who since he disappeared have started talking about the crisis with Wanda. A crisis that the attacker denies by emphasizing that it all started for fun. One of the usual theatrical hits of one of the most talked about and social couples on the football planet.