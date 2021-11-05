Icardi is now the past, Wanda Nara dusts off Maxi Lopez: the turnaround is complete

If someone had hypothesized it just a month ago, it would have passed for crazy: instead it’s all true. The marriage between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi is close to the end credits, after the discovery of the affair with the Argentine actress Eugenia Suarez. In Wanda’s feelings, however, Maxi Lopez reappears, with a twist worthy of a serial.

Wanda Nara is in Milan and she doesn’t want to know more about Mauro Icardi. The peace displayed on social media a few days ago, after her forgiveness following his tearful letter, did not stand up to further revelations on the PSG player’s affair with actress Eugenia Suarez. Anonymous emails full of details let Wanda know how the flirtation between the two was anything but virtual and limited to chat and video exchanges, as sworn by Maurito: there would have been a convict meeting in Paris, while she was in Milan with her sister Zaira for the fashion week.

In Argentina, divorce is now certain, which will share a very rich heritage, meanwhile the world of Wanda Nara is turning like a sock. The perfect ex-husband Icardi has ended up in disgrace, his photos deleted from the last months of the Instagram profile of the 34-year-old Argentine showgirl (except for a couple of shots with his daughter Isabella on the occasion of the girl’s last birthday). Parallel to the collapse of the shares of the PSG striker, Wanda has re-evaluated her first spouse Maxi Lopez instead, with whom she was married for 5 years, from 2008 to 2013, and with whom she had 3 sons, the first of the two girls had by Icardi.

Relations with Maxi had been hostile to say the least, after the end of their story and the sensational change of partner in favor of that Icardi who had been a friend of Lopez. Mutual declarations to poison, battle over the possibility of seeing the children, more than 40 cases open in Argentine courts. All things that now belong to the past, as evidenced also by the extinction of all legal proceedings between the two, as soon as communicated by her lawyer. Between Wanda and Maxi the serene returned and the crisis of the marriage with Icardi was the decisive moment to seal the reversal in the heart of the Argentine model and influencer: down from the Maurito tower, her first husband is back in vogue. This time not as a lover but as a precious friend and father of his sons.

Icardi desperate for the crisis with Wanda Nara: “If you don’t forgive me, I won’t play anymore”

The former striker of Catania, Milan and Turin from the beginning of the crisis between Wanda and Icardi had flung himself from London to Paris, at the explicit request of his ex-wife, to look after Valentino, Constantino and Benedicto and allow the couple to resolve his problems. Then he went further, also taking care of Francesca and Isabella, the two daughters not his, also accompanying them to school. A fundamental shoulder for Wanda in a very difficult moment of her life. A task carried out by Maxi not alone, but together with his current partner Daniela Christiansson, with whom he has rebuilt his life for a few years.

A status – that of a rediscovered friend and a loving father – which Wanda now also publicly certifies, posting on Instagram a photo of Maxi and Daniela together with her three sons, with a lot of heart and folded hands to thank them for the help they are giving her in full storm for the end of the story with Icardi. A change of script that would have been science fiction to assume just a month ago.