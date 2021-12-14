Icardi-Juve, important announcement live from the coach

According to various media, Mauro Icardi is leaving PSG and has ended up in the sights of Juve. Pochettino, however, is keen to clarify.

Mauro Icardi he could be one of the big players in the next market. The Argentine striker is currently closed on PSG from the stellar trio Messi-Naymar-Mbappè and legitimately they are looking around for a club that can guarantee them greater continuity.

In recent days, the rumors have increased that they would like the Juve on the player’s trail. The problems in attack and the objective difficulties of reaching goal number one Vlahovic, made sure that the bianconeri turned up Icardi.

The still relative young age, but above all the excellent knowledge of the Italian championship, make it Icardi a thrilling blow. Especially if, like the Juve, you need a quality solution that is ready for immediate use.

Icardi-Juve, Pochettino clarifies

The PSG for its part, it has not yet publicly exposed itself at the management level. To give a first clue on the will of the French in this regard Icardi however, the technician took care of it Pochettino who spoke at the post-victory press conference against Lille.

“Now is not the time to talk about purchases and disposals.” said the coach after the 2-0 in the last match. “We are thinking of ending the year in the best possible way. On Icardi we are happy with its performance and we hope he can stay with us.“