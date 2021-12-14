Icardi-Juve, it can be done (on loan): this is why the track for the Argentine is the hottest one



Icardi-Juve, it can be done. In view of the January transfer market, the transfer of the Argentine center forward to Juventus is anything but a remote hypothesis, beyond the rumors coming from France. According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, with the PSG a possible is being discussed six-monthly loan with purchase right, a solution that both the club and the former Inter like, looking for an opportunity to relaunch after ending up on the sidelines of Messi and his team-mates. Juve, moreover, desperately need to find the goals lost with the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo, but there are few “easy” tracks in January. Certainly it is not such what it leads to Vlahovic, with Fiorentina still intending to keep the price at 70-80 million euros, at least until June when the countdown towards the expiry of the contract begins. Similar speech for Scamacca, already in Juventus orbit between last January and the summer, but valued 40 million by Sassuolo who, moreover, could already lose Boga in the coming weeks. Cavani? Complicated, too, due to his 11 million pound salary and his unwillingness to accept short-term solutions. Here, then, why Icardi is not a simple suggestion: the track is hot, contacts are intensifying. If then, together with him, he should also leave Wijnaldum…