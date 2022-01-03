Icardi-Juve, you can (under certain conditions): the alternatives

Morata wants Barcelona, ​​Maurito’s return to Italy is feasible (under certain conditions). The Cavani, Depay and Origi slopes are more difficult for various reasons

The center forward operation has just begun. Alvaro Morata wants Barcelona, ​​Juventus are willing to let him go but only after replacing him with another 9, because in the squad he has no other players with the characteristics of the Spaniard. In the last few hours the spotlight is on Mauro Icardi, an old obsession of the Lady at the time of Fabio Paratici, who spent a lot of time trying to bring him to Turin.

Maurito is currently considered the most achievable goal, for reasons of budget (Juventus) and availability of the Parisian club, which does not consider him non-transferable. The negotiation has not yet started but the news of the last few hours is a first contact between the two companies: an informal chat, with which Juventus has tested the ground.

Waiting Psg – There was no talk of figures or formulas, but in fact the PSG has opened the sale of Icardi. Now he is waiting for the bianconeri to come forward with a concrete proposal that he can evaluate, also because the player is also liked by other teams, in particular at United. Mauro has just returned from Argentina, where he spent the holidays with his family (as widely documented on his social networks and his wife-agent Wanda Nara). Like the other PSG South Americans, he will not be called up for today’s French Cup away match against Vannes. His current condition is that of a luxury bench: he plays little (this season 5 goals in 928 minutes, the last at Lorient before the Christmas break) but, if he were to leave, the coach Mauricio Pochettino would find himself with the short blanket in attack, remaining with only Messi, Mbappé and Neymar. In any case, he is not considered untouchable and Leonardo’s creativity, who is very good at finding imaginative solutions on the market, could help.

Loan problem – The obstacles could be the formula and also the will of the former Inter fan, a particular not at all irrelevant. Icardi has a contract until 2024 and two and a half years of the deadline does not want to move without certainties. Up until now, his clan has always been cold about the possibility of going out on loan. Juventus, on the other hand, favors a fixed-term solution, given that from the eventual departure of Morata they would not collect an adequate amount to reinvest on a tip: the Spaniard is on loan from Atletico, if he will go to Barcelona (with whom he already has an agreement of maximum) the bianconeri will save half the loan (5 million) and the salary (2.5 million net, 5 gross).

Cavani armored – Morata presses, also because he knows that Juventus will not redeem him at the end of the season (35 million are considered too many and the bianconeri intend to turn them on a young striker like Vlahovic and Scamacca) and that Barcelona is a great opportunity for him, but Juventus he has already communicated that he will have the green light only if he manages to find another 9. The next few days will be decisive to understand if there is room for a transfer of Icardi to Turin. As the hours go by, the other tracks are cooling down, starting with Edinson Cavani, armored by Ralf Rangnick: “I told him I desperately want him to stay until the end of the season and he knows how much I appreciate and respect him”, he said. the United manager on the eve of the match against Wolverhampton. Beyond the clear position of the coach, Manchester would like to sell Martial and not Cavani, who in any case has already said no to Juventus for his Neapolitan past and does not seem to have changed his mind. As for others, doubts and obstacles abound. Depay was proposed by Barça, but does not convince Allegri for characteristics, for Milik there was a contact with Marseille (in which there was also talk of an exchange of loans with Kaio Jorge) who has no intention of selling him for free. Finally Aubameyang, who is on the run with Arsenal but will play in the African Cup with Gabon in January. And then Origi, who likes him, however, is not a 9 and cannot be considered a substitute for Morata. Juve has moved, the Belgian from Liverpool can become an opportunity, but the priority now is a center forward who can replace Morata.

January 3 – 08:29

