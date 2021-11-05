Icardi, that sentence about China Suarez that infuriated Wanda Nara

New details on the stormy break between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. The Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre told them once again. Contrary to what was thought in recent days, China Suarez would have arrived in Paris of her own free will and not with a flight paid for by the PSG striker. Together with two friends she would have presented herself in the luxury hotel where it seems he wanted to meet Icardi at all costs. “When the Paris Saint-Germain match ended you were already at the hotel and asked for a personalized pink team jersey”, Yanina blurted out on the TV show Los ángeles de la mañana .

Mauro Icardi’s reaction

After Wanda Nara found out about the meeting between her husband and the actress through a series of anonymous emails would have asked the footballer for explanations, who had initially told her about a “virtual flirt” with China Suarez. In reality, the two would have had the opportunity to meet on a weekend at the end of September, while Wanda was in Italy to follow the fashion week. “What is my fault if she came?”: Maurito would have justified himself with these words, but he would not have been able to save his marriage. His answer would have angered his wife even more, troubled by her partner’s lies and deceptions. After yet another lie Wanda left Paris and flew to Milan. Officially for work commitments but also to distance himself from Icardi. “It’s over forever”, he would have confided to his closest friends.

