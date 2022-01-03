Icardi, the redemption node and the Vlahovic track: Juve’s plan

TURIN – After Mauricio Pochettino with Mauro Icardi before Christmas – «It’s a bomber that gives balance to the squad», Yesterday Ralf Rangnick was even more succinct about Edinson Cavani: “I told him I desperately want him to stay until the end of the season“. More cautious Alessio Dionisi, who, speaking of Gianluca Scamacca and Domenico Berardi, confessed to the monthly AM: “I hope to enjoy them at least until June”. It seems that the coaches of the forwards followed by Juventus compete to lock up their players or at least try to keep them (in the case of Dionisi the Juventus interest is related only to Scamacca). Roads blocked, therefore, both for Federico Cherubini in search of a reinforcement for the attack, and for Alvaro Morata towards Barcelona, ​​where Xavi would like him immediately and would he gladly go? No. And not only because, in addition to Icardi, Cavani and Scamacca, Juventus has forwards, which it also monitors others.

Icardi, redemption knot

Emphasizing the importance of a player or expressing a willingness to keep him does not necessarily mean that he is not available to negotiate his transfer. If anything, it is good practice, which allows both to put oneself in the right position in the negotiation, and to make the player feel important and motivated if he remains. Practices to which Pochettino’s words seem to belong above all, who in underlining the importance of Icardi for Paris Saint-Germain, however, reiterated that he is not a starter. And in fact the PSG is ready to open a negotiation, but for now the conditions do not coincide with those of Juventus: the Parisian CEO Leonardo would only sell it outright, or on loan with obligation to redeem; Juventus would like him on loan until June with the right of redemption, in order to have his hands free in the summer to bet everything on Dusan Vlahovic.

