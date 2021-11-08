Icardi’s clumsy attempt failed

Nothing is taken for granted or resolved in the relationship between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi in an uninterrupted sequence of second thoughts, interruptions, fragmentation of the truth in favor of social media. This is to say that, after the latest posts and the arrival of the Argentine striker a Milan and a day of great family serenity, it seems that tranquility has also returned in his marriage with his agent wife, Wanda Nara. At least for now. Why in Argentina, the information that is disseminated is anything but linear.

The latest news from Argentina

According to the news gathered by Los Angeles de la manana and the journalist Yanina Latorre, which follows from the beginning the crisis of Wanda Nara with the second husband, Mauro Icardi, and documented with messages and a chat revelations relating to the profound and lacerating situation concerning the couple, Wanda not only confirmed his constant commitment to keep the family strong, but to seriously consider and repeatedly the separation from Icardi.

According to what was reported by the representative of Wanda, the model and influencer for reasons also of a professional nature she would be willing to look for a house a Paris to allow the children to remain close to the father and to once again gain his autonomy in decision-making at a professional level. The injury caused by chatting with the China Suarez and his arrival in Paris while Wanda she was busy with her sister Zaira in Milan for work, it would have marked a profound process.

“Sure, he stays in town for the kids,” he said live Yanina. Tower he also added that Nara with Icardi “Is totally determined to separate. Total”. An important statement, considering that in the same hours the player reached Milan and posted from his Instagram account restored some loving and affectionate images with both his wife and daughters, Francesca and Isabella.

The situation between Wanda Nara and Icardi

A replica of what we have already seen and which complicates, on a public level, the condition in which they find themselves Wanda And Icardi and their indissoluble family-company. For both, this marriage also represented a professional driving force: the skilful management and negotiation skills demonstrated by Wanda Nara in these years in which she has also held the role of her husband’s agent (flanked by the lawyers who look after the player’s interests) they have both led to unprecedented success in their respective fields and commercial.

It is an unprecedented combination, also due to the amount of contracts, products and collateral initiatives that affect both: the same Wanda she has become a sought-after and appreciated public figure also by French fashion houses, whom she prefers and wears, proposing herself de facto as a testimonial to an audience that, until her arrival in Paris, was not touched even in image strategy.

Wanda Nara’s career in France

Instead, we saw in Paris next to Chiara Ferragni she, Wanda Nara, emblem of a successful and international Argentina with a vigor and awareness that has never been found in the spouses of the Argentine champions who preceded Icardi, in Italy or France. There has never been a Wanda Nara among them. And it must be recognized.

Record-breaking millionaire separation

Less obvious, because perhaps it is about feelings as well as interests (even if a divorce like theirs could be worth almost 70 million) is what is happening between the two who once again show themselves close. Without, however, the mass of indiscretions collected and disseminated with respect to this sidereal distance and the role played by third figures with respect to their marriage has been officially denied, see Maria Eugenia Suarez, his past in Paris (also identified through social media) and not only.

FAQ Who is Mauro Icardi’s wife? It’s Wanda Nara: agent, influencer, Argentine model married to him for eight years How many children do Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi have? They have two daughters, Francesca and Isabella, who join Wanda Nara’s three from her first marriage to Maxi Lopez

