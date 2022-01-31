Iccrea Banca: Fsi enters into Bcc pay, strategic agreement – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 31 – Iccrea Banca, parent company of the Iccrea Cooperative Banking Group, and FSI have signed a strategic partnership aimed at developing BCC Pay, the group’s e-money company to transform it into a new reality in the payment sector. Italy. The agreement provides for the investment of FSI in BCC Pay. Following the transaction, FSI and Iccrea Banca will hold 60% and 40% of the company respectively. The transaction is subject to the authorization of the competent authorities. Closing is expected by summer 2022.



BCC Pay will be led by CEO Fabio Pugini, current CEO.



Bcc pay has around 4 million payment cards, over 200,000 POS and around € 50 billion in transactions. The transaction, the two groups explain, has a value of up to euro 500 million (including a deferred component of up to euro 50 million) and is subject to the authorization of the competent authorities. Closing is expected by summer 2022. BCC Pay will be led by CEO Fabio Pugini, current General Manager. The company will be able to count on a solid financial position, the capillarity and proximity to the territory of the BCC Iccrea Group and the focus on transformational growth and the track record in building large Italian fintech companies of the FSI Team. (HANDLE).

