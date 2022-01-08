Ice eyes since childhood, today he is the singer who drove teenagers crazy

A child who made the history of music for teenagers: as a child he had icy eyes that terrified practically everyone.

A child who made the history of Italian music and who fascinated by a beauty that we can define beyond any kind of border. A beloved, appreciated singer-songwriter who has made himself noticed even beyond the border, becoming a cornerstone also with regard to Italian music in Europe. In short, we can define it as a symbol of the tricolor, which however managed to bring a level content, and not only musically appreciable.

His career started a long time ago, long beforestart of the 2000s. It is a musical character capable of bringing home extraordinary results. Among others we can only mention its sales records, with over 10 million records came all over the world during a fruitful career.

That’s who it is

He started making music in the distant past 1986, when he chose to form a duo country and he turned to rock music.

Only later did the time come for him to pursue his solo career. So a steep climb started, which still shows no sign of stopping. All with various participations also to Sanremo Festival, maximum modern expression of Italian music.

For him the latest is dated almost three years ago, in 2019, when he walked the stage of theAriston managing to be appreciated with a song from millions and millions of streams on Spotify.

A character who surprised everyone with his music

Going back in time, it turns out how his first participation in Sanremo was in 1993, when he brought in the race for The new proposals the song Into you. Then four years later he competed with Laura is not here, a song that despite the poor result at the musical review (only seventh place), established itself in the peninsula.

We can define it as one of the first musical pieces’mainstream‘of the country. Did you understand who we are talking about? It’s really about him, about Nek, who as a child with his icy gaze seemed to be able to terrify anyone. Instead, with his songs that are always current, and which often speak of love, he managed to make a large section of the public fall in love. A success that is the result of hard work and a continuous search for perfection through music.