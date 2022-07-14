Ice Ice Baby. The return of the frosted lips

The great trends of the 90’s have had a come back impressive, from the fashion with the low waisted jeansthe famous hair style butterfly cut And now in makeup, we present the return of frosted lips.

Is trend It started long before the 90’s, but it wasn’t until that time that supermodels, celebrities and singers used it to give it that diva look in all your style. And now we see it on thousands of TikTok profiles and many celebrities like J. Lo and Vanessa Hudgens.

Basically, frosted lips are very shiny lips, which are achieved with the help of gloss and sometimes also with a little iridescent eyeshadow, to give a multidimensional look that changes depending on the light and the angle from which it is viewed.

This 2022 has come to revolutionize makeup, because before we were looking for that perfect and intense outline, to completely cover our imperfections or we were looking for that red color for incredible lips, and although that does not go out of style, the trend now is less charged and with much focus on juicy skin.

For this summer what we will see will be the hair pulled back, the famous glazed-donut skin, covering our face as little as possible with the makeup- no makeupbe hydrated and now with a clean canvas to show off those glossy, juicy, frosted lipswhich you can wear more subtly for a casual day and add that extra sparkle for a night out.

How to achieve the frosted lips?

A good gloss will do all the work. Yes, the only thing you need to achieve this look is your gloss favorite that moisturizes your lips and makes them look frosted (frosty) like ice. The good news is that today’s glosses are no longer as sticky as those of the 90s and 2000s, and you can achieve the super moisturized look without the discomfort.

However, if you want to achieve the original look and look more daring you can try this hack from TikTok that will make you show off even more lips frosted and that shimmery powder that looks almost diamond-like will give you the lips of the original trend.

For something similar, we recommend looking for glosses with microglitter included, which can give your lips that magical effect.

Instagram / @patmcgrathreal

