ICE operates a massive digital surveillance system and has almost everyone in the US in its sights | Univision Immigration News

A study prepared by Georgetown University revealed that the federal agency in charge of deportations runs a massive digital surveillance system which allows access to almost everyone in the United States.

The researchers noted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a branch of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has not only been developing its own ability to use surveillance to carry out deportations, “But it has also played a key role in the federal government’s biggest push to amass as much information as possible about all of our lives.”.

The two-year investigation, conducted by experts at Georgetown University’s Center for Privacy and Technology, includes hundreds of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and a comprehensive review of ICE procurement and contracting records. .

Created in 2003, as part of changes in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, ICE has access to state and local government digital records, as well as the ability to purchase databases from private companies.

“ICE has created a surveillance infrastructure that allows it to obtain detailed files on almost anyone, seemingly at any time,” the report states.

Among the concerns, the researchers note that “in its efforts to arrest and deport, ICE, without any judicial, legislative or public oversighthas accessed data sets that contain personal information about the vast majority of people living in the United States, whose records may end up in the hands of immigration authorities simply because apply for driver’s licenses or local utility registrations to gain access to heat, water, and electricity”.

“ICE has built its surveillance system crossing legal and ethical linesbuilding on the trust that people place in state agencies and providers of essential services and exploiting the vulnerability of people who volunteer their information to reunite with their families”, reads the report.

Despite the incredible scope and blatant civil rights implications of ICE’s surveillance practices, “the agency has succeeded in cloaking those practices in near-total secrecy, evading enforcement of even a handful of laws and policies that could be invoked to impose limitations,” they specified.

“Federal and state legislators, for the most part, have yet to confront this reality.”warns the report.

The conclusions of the study indicate that:

ICE Surveillance” It is broader than people think. It’s a raid ”. And he adds that most Americans probably “They do not imagine that their information is captured by ICE surveillance networks” .

”. And he adds that most Americans probably . ICE has used facial recognition technology to search the driver’s license photos of about 1 in 3 (32%) of all adults in the United States.

(32%) of all adults in the United States. The agency has access to driver’s license data for 3 out of 4 (74%) adults and tracks the movements of cars in the cities where almost 3 out of 4 (70%) adults live.

(74%) adults and tracks the movements of cars in the cities where almost 3 out of 4 (70%) adults live. When 3 in 4 (74%) adults in the US connected gas, electricity, phone or Internet in a new home, ICE was automatically able to learn your new address . Almost all of this has been done without a warrant and in secret.

. Almost all of this has been done without a warrant and in secret. ICE built its surveillance network by leveraging data from private companies and state and local bureaucracies..

The researchers noted that for most of its history, immigration enforcement was a small-data affair that relied primarily on advice. ad hoc and information sharing agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies.

But after September 11, 2001, the federal agency combined those programs with much broader initiatives, “Leveraging vast databases held by private data brokersas well as state and local bureaucracies that were not historically involved with law enforcement.”

Through those initiatives, ICE now uses streams of information “that are much broader and much more frequently updated, including Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) records and utility customer information, as well as records. calls, child welfare records, credit cards, employment records, geolocation information, health care records, housing records, and social media posts.”

“Access to these new data sets, combined with the power of algorithmic tools to classify, compare, search, and analyze, has dramatically expanded the scope and regularity of ICE surveillance,” the report denounces.

As for the cost of ICE’s surveillance operation, the Georgetown University report indicates that the agency has invested “heavily in surveillance and has acquired advanced surveillance technology much sooner than people realize.”

A review of more than 100,000 spending transactions by ICE reveals that “the agency spent approximately $2.8 billion between 2008 and 2021 in new surveillance, data collection and sharing initiatives.”

“Those transactions also reveal that ICE was developing advanced surveillance capabilities approximately half a decade earlier than previously known,” the study adds.

“So far, the earliest records obtained by the Center for Privacy and Technology suggested that ICE began requesting and using facial recognition searches on state and local data sets in 2013. However, our investigation uncovered a 2008 contract between ICE and the biometric contractor L-1 Identity Solutions”, he reveals.

The contract allowed ICE to access the Rhode Island DMV’s facial recognition database to “recognize criminal aliens.” That places the first known ICE facial recognition searches during the final days of the George W. Bush administration (2001-2009).

Among other findings, the study mentions:

ICE exploit the vulnerability of people and trust in institutions to obtain data;

To locate their targets, ICE collects data that people submit to state and local agencies and institutions in exchange for essential services. The agency accesses that information without the permission or even the knowledge of the entity that originally collected the information;

ICE to build people’s trust at state DMVs for deportation operations. Sixteen states and DC have allowed undocumented people to apply for driver’s licenses as long as they provide a variety of personal information, including their legal names, dates of birth and addresses;

ICE can search without warrant state driver’s records for the purpose of enforcing civil immigration laws;

ICE take advantage of the need for water, gas, electricity, telephone and internet of people to execute deportations;

ICE too purchase and search utility company customer records to locate persons for deportation;

ICE used interviews with Unaccompanied Children to find and arrest their relatives;

ICE surveillance has evaded federal and state congressional oversight; Y

ICE evades state laws and the efforts of legislators to control its surveillance capabilities.

The Georgetown University study recommended that Congress reform immigration laws “to radically reduce the number of people who can be deported” and, ultimately, “perhaps the only way to dismantle the ICE dragnet is to dismantle the laws on the basis of which the executive power targets hundreds of thousands of foreigners for deportation each year”.

It also suggests that Congress pass immigration reform and save from deportation millions of undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States, some for decades, and who do not have a criminal record or do not represent a threat to public and national security.

“Congress must protect people who entrust their data to the federal government,” the recommendations add. And it suggests ensuring that the information collected by the government through current programs, such as DACA, is used for the purposes for which it was received and not others.

He adds that the legislature “could model a law to protect data volunteered by undocumented immigrants after the Census confidentiality statutes.” And that until a comprehensive statute of this type is approved, “ Congress could protect the information contained in specific programs through partial amendments to the relevant statutes or additional allocation clauses”.

“For its part, DHS could enact those protections as a matter of policy,” it says.

Finally, Georgetown University researchers recommended to Congress “stop ICE use of DMV data as a deportation gold mine” and also “conduct aggressive oversight of ICE surveillance programs.”

“ICE must end all surveillance raid programs, including the use of facial recognition on DMV data for immigration law enforcement. And as for ñps records of basic services such as water, electricity, telephone and internet, they recommended that states “prohibit the use of records for the sale or resale of that information for immigration purposes.”

In early January of this year, a report from the Government Accountability Office revealed that the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shared Dreamers information with other federal agencies, including ICE.

The report specified that the immigration service provided the agency in charge of deportations with the personal information of some 900 Dreamers whose requests for the Deferred Action Program (DACA) had been rejected for not meeting the requirements between June 2012 and June 2021.

DACA was created in 2012 through an executive order to protect from deportation some 1.2 million undocumented youth who entered the United States before their 16th birthday and have been in the United States since June 15, 2007 or before. Beneficiaries receive an injunction from deportation and a renewable employment authorization every two years.

The review period included the administrations of Barack Obama, Donald Trump and the first five months of Joe Biden.

After learning about the report, the Dreamers community said that the results justify the claims for a permanent legal status in the United States.

“The results of the report show the reality that thousands of Dreamers live, who despite being protected from deportation under DACA, we still have the risk of deportation,” said José Muñoz, director of communications for United We Dream. , (UWD).

“It also tells us that it is of great urgency that Congress act and approve a permanent legalization of millions of undocumented immigrants because that is the only definitive protection,” he added.