Iceland low cost flight from Bologna: the first direct will be operational from 7 June

Bologna, 10 November 2021 – Low cost flight to Iceland from Bologna: direct flights from Bologna Marconi airport will start from June and will connect the Bologna airport twice a week with Reykjavik Keflavík International Airport. It will be operated by Icelandic low cost airline Play which added three more new destinations to its summer program for 2022:

as well as Bologna, Stuttgart in Germany, Prague in the Czech Republic and Lisbon in Portugal.

Focus Marconi Airport of Bologna, the new flights of the winter season – Airport, from December 16 we will fly to Tirana

The Play flight from Bologna it will start on 7 June, with connections on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The company has been active since June this year and connects Iceland to sixteen locations across Europe. This spring, Play “will add new aircraft to its fleet before launching services in North America.”

Bologna Airport, Postacchini: “The best national routes of 2019”

“These four new destinations – says Play CEO Birgir Jónsson – will strengthen Play’s routing program and will open up Iceland as an ideal adventure for more Europeans. We are confident that these destinations will strengthen Play’s operations and that our flights between Iceland and these cities will be popular with those who live there. “







