Iceland, stop whaling from 2024. The government: “It no longer gives appreciable benefits”

L’Iceland is one of the last countries in the world where it is still possible to practice whaling. For a little while longer, because the Icelandic Minister of Fisheries Svandis Svavarsdottirmember of the party of greens, announced today that he plans to eliminate it. For the government, unless otherwise indicated, there is currently little reason to renew fishing authorizations beyond their expiry in 2023, as demand is falling. Svavarsdottir stated that it no longer brings appreciable benefits. “There is now little justification for authorizing whaling beyond 2023”, wrote the minister in the newspaper. Morgunsbladidrecalling that when Reykjavik decided in 2006 to end the international moratorium in force since 1986, year after year it became evident that this was no longer an important activity for Iceland, which has a highly diversified economy And profitable.

The consumption of whale meat is also on the decline Japan – one of the three countries together with Iceland And Norway who practice commercial fishing for cetaceans and the main export market for the island – while i economic costs go hand in hand with those moralfor an activity considered hateful And dangerous for the ocean ecosystem. The no-fishing zone around the island has been extended and whalers are forced to travel further and further away, to a maximum allowable altitude of 219 fin whales And 217 minke whales. The distancing and the economic difficulties linked to Covid have given the coup de grace and in all of 2021 only one specimen has been hunted. In 2018during the last summer whale hunt, 152 specimens were killed in Icelandic waters: 146 fin whales and 6 minke whales.

When Reykjavik has finally hung up the harpoon, the large cetaceans will therefore only have to fear the whalers of Japan and Norway, which together, together with Iceland, have killed well 40 thousand specimens from 1986 onwards, in spite of the moratorium. Tokyoafter having for years circumvented the moratorium imposed since 1986 by the International Whaling Commission by declaring to hunt cetaceans for “scientific” purposes, triggering battles at sea every year with ships of Greenpeace, since 2018 he left the Iwc and without too much pretense has resumed the openly commercial hunting. But maybe Oslo has done worse: according to the site World Population Review, Norwegian whalers since 1993 have killed more specimens than allowed by the quotas granted by the Iwc to countries that do not want to observe the moratoriums and in 2019 they would have killed more than the Japanese ones. There are also other countries that hunt whales, even if for internal consumption only: the United Stateswhere the communities ofAlaska they hunt and consume a few specimens each year, and the Denmarkwhere the same happens in the autonomous provinces of the Faroe Islands and of Greenland.