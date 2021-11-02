Iceland, yet another Scandinavian story with no happy ending: the epic of the Viking national team overwhelmed by rape and sexual harassment

The whiteness of a snowy landscape which gives way to a pulp of mud. In recent years some of the most beautiful stories proposed by Nordic football they ended up like this. Stripped of the almost fairytale aura that characterized them, these tales of the hearth have been transformed into investigations of judicial police. The most recent and sensational one concerned theIceland, or the last major football crush taken by fans from all over the world. The national team of a country of 400 thousand inhabitants capable of reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 and become, two years later, the smallest country in the world to participate in the final phase of a World Cup. The model that allowed Iceland to pass, as the British say, “from zero to hero“, it’s theirs viking clap (or geyser dance if you prefer), which has become a pop icon, in some cases even a bit cloying due to the obsessiveness with which it was proposed and re-proposed by the media. Today this symbol finds itself irremediably scarred by the accusations of rape And sexual harassment aimed at some players belonging to the golden generation of Icelandic football.

The term fable should be abolished from the terminology of the football narrative for abuse of its use. Recently it has also been seen alongside the Sheriff Tiraspol, therefore only the national team is missing Qatar and the debasement of the term will be complete. Iceland has never been a fairy tale, much less a miracle. Arnar Bill Gunnarsson, head of youth football of the KYES (the Icelandic Football Association), once said that tracing the success of the national team to similar terms was reductive and misleading. “There is nothing of supernaturalnor is there any divine intervention at the basis of a planning and investment policy inaugurated over ten years ago ”. Iceland is a story of success, competence and long-term vision. Above all, it is a story that has entered the soul of an entire country, and precisely this process of internalization and sharing is at the basis of the upset unprecedented caused in Icelandic society by the scandal caused by Thorhildur Gyda Arnarsdottir.

Last summer Arnarsdottir said on live television that she had been attacked And harassed sexually in 2017 by an Icelandic national team player. Within five days, the name of the attacker came out in the media: it is Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, the all-time bomber of the Icelandic national team. Meantime Hanna Bjorg Vilhjalmsdottir, president of the Gender Equality Committee of the Teachers’ Association, published an article in Vizier magazine in which she told the story of a 34-year-old woman who claimed to have been raped in 2010 in a hotel in Copenhagen by two national team players, one of whom became a symbol of the aforementioned golden generation. The woman had posted her story about a few months earlier Instagram using the nickname of Dahlia to remain anonymous. The confession, reported by The Athletic, is gruesome, but only thanks to the article by Vilhjalmsdottir, who knows Dalia personally, the issue has taken on national relevance, so much so as to convince the police to reopen the case (at the time abandoned almost immediately) on the basis of the discovery of new elements and the presence of new testimonies. As for Arnarsdottir, it was made public that Sigthorsson had previously reached an agreement with her family to avoid complaint (the World Cup in Russia was upon us), paying about 18 thousand euros perStigamot Association which deals with violence against women. Sigthorsson admitted to having adopted, on the indicted evening, a “not exemplary” behavior towards Arnarsdottir and one of his friend, however denying any allegations of sexual harassment.

To the gravity of the allegations reported, soon supplemented by a dossier with new cases that Vilhjalmsdottir will submit to the KSÍ, was added the behavior of the Federation, especially the former president Gudni Bergsson, which also kept part of the same board in the dark regarding Arnarsdottir’s complaints. Once the scandal erupted, Bergsson could do nothing but resign, followed shortly by all 15 members of the committee. A damage to the image that the new president Halldóra Vanda Sigurgeirsdóttir, the first woman to take office after also being the first in the country to coach a men’s football team, is trying to fix it through a strong policy of – in her own words – “cultural change“. There have been players, including Sigthorsson himself, not called up for the recent matches and, although it has not been officially declared, the reason is their involvement (known or alleged) in sexual harassment cases. Vilhjalmsdottir herself was invited by the Federation at a meeting with the current coach Arnar Viðarsson to indicate if any element of the roster was included in the dossier in his possession. A line not appreciated by everyone: Johann Berg Gudmundsson, current midfielder of the Burnley, refused the summons out of solidarity with colleagues excluded without ever having been formally accused of anything.

Iceland is often described as a Paradise terrestrial, and in a paradise these things cannot happen. This sentence sums up the philosophy against which the cultural change mentioned by Sigurgeirsdóttir is fighting. Attacks on the once heroes of an entire country have created a deep rift in Iceland, with several attempts to shift the pressure on the victims. “It is true that there are 2-3 players involved out of 35, so not even 10% of the team”, said Sigurgeirsdóttir, “but it is undeniable that what happened has scarred our team. football. We must work to ensure that justice is done, but also to restore the credibility it deserves to football ”. Iceland’s last home match drew 1,697 spectators. It is true that the national team has lost 11 of the last 16 matches and that it is already automatically eliminated from the race for the 2022 World Cup, and it is equally true that an opponent like theArmenia cannot attract large crowds. However, this is the official match with the fewest crowds since 1997. Something has undoubtedly broken.

Although less known internationally, the stories of Östersunds And RoPS Rovaniemi they ended up in the mud after having enthused numerous fans of less mainstream football. In 2018 the Swedish Östersunds became the sympathy team ofEuropa League managing to get through the group stage before exiting in the round of 32 againstArsenal, expression of a city 68 times the size of that located in the province of Jämtland. An ascent from nothing built on the field from Graham Potter (today protagonist in the Premier with the Brighton & Hove Albion) and in the button room from Daniel Kindberg. The policy of the latter was particular, in that the symbiosis with the territory and the population combined particular attention to the theme of integration, which has materialized over the years in initiatives in favor of refugees, against homophobia and violence against women as well as, more generally, the union between sport and culture. It is no coincidence that the symbol of the team, which also included a cultural mediator in its staff, was the Iranian Saman Ghoddos, a past characterized by drug problems overcome thanks to football. But a few months after the European exploit Kindberg was arrested for aggravated fraud and scam. False invoices, others inflated to obtain the team’s registration license in theAllsvenskan (the Swedish Serie A), irregularities in transfers. Without their deus ex machina, Östersunds found themselves on the threshold of the bankruptcy, struggling to save himself before returning to the anonymity from where he had suddenly emerged.

In 1990, struck by the Cameroon seen at Italia 90, the then president of RoPS Rovaniemi Jouko Kiistala decided to bring an element of that African football, at the time called “the football of the future”, to play in Arctic Circle. He succeeded four years later thanks to the good offices of Roger Milla, engaging the Zambian Zeddy Saileti. It was the beginning of a beautiful story of integration that over the years led to the birth, in the city of Santa Claus, of a small enclave of Zambians, all members of the RoPS. The team of Africans in the freezing cold Great North: good feelings movie material. But it was all fake and it was discovered in 2011, when an investigation into the football bets in Finnish football it had one of its epicenters in RoPS. Compared to other realities, the emotional impact aroused by seeing the Rovaniemi police cars arrive to arrest the players directly to the training ground was unmatched. Of the eight convicted of match fixing, six were Zambians. Zaileti, identified as the link between corrupt And corrupters (a group belonging to the organized crime of Singapore), had meanwhile managed to escape and return to the Zambia. Away from the snow but with mud stuck to him.