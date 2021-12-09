ICO, a “remastered” gift arrives for the 20th anniversary

During the day yesterday, ICO has celebrated its first 20 years since the Japanese release, making it a very important game today as it was yesterday.

Developed by Team Ico and released by Sony Computer Entertainment as an exclusive PS2, the game is in fact one of the pearls of the PlayStation softeca, without detracting from Fumito Ueda’s most recent work, that is The Last Guardian.

Precisely for his birthday, the development team has released some very interesting unedited material of the game, all to be combed if you are inveterate nostalgic.

After all, the father of the soulslike Hidetaka Miyazaki explained that only thanks to the title of Ueda and after playing it he decided to give birth to games like Dark Souls.

Ico and the chain, a long friendship.

Now, as reported by The Gamer, to honor the 20th anniversary the game’s soundtrack has been remastered and made available on Spotify to allow fans to immerse themselves again in the sounds of Ueda’s classic.

In fact, the new soundtrack brings back all the sounds of ICO like you’ve never heard before: the soundtrack features 16 tracks from the game, bringing the music to center stage.

If you like, you can listen to it where and when you want by clicking on this address and thus allowing the playlist to be added to your preferences.

After all, let’s talk about the favorite game of the creator of the masterpiece The Last of Us and the sequel, that is the well-known Neil Druckmann, so it is not a little.

If you like to know more about ICO, also read our rich special for the anniversary written by the talented Adriano Di Medio.

