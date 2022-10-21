Icon of the Seas: this will be the largest cruise ship in the world that will operate from Miami

The new Icon of the Sea will be the largest cruise ship in the world.

Royal Caribbean International has revealed what Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, will look like. With arrival at the end of 2023 before its debut in January 2024the first Icon Class ship aspires to create a before and after in the entertainment travel industry.

There will be more adrenaline-pumping thrills than ever before, including the largest water park in the sea. With 19 floorscapacity for about 5,600 passengers and ones 3,000 crew and artists, seven poolsmore of 40 bars, restaurants and nightlife venuesspaces for passengers of all ages and entertainment for all tastes, travelers will have more ways to have fun than ever.

Also, a lot of innovation, such as “virtual balconies” that somehow convert the interior cabins into exterior ones thanks to the window and the porthole that are part of the decoration serve as screens for what the ship’s cameras capture in real time. looking out to the ocean.

The first Icon Class ship aspires to create a before and after in the entertainment travel industry. (Royal Caribbean)

Michael Bayley, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean International said in a company statement that “now more than ever, families and friends prioritize experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures. We set out to create a vacation that would make it all possible in one place for thrill seekers, relaxation enthusiasts and everyone in between, without compromise. It is this one-of-a-kind combination that makes Icon the future of family vacations, and that future is here.”

Royal Caribbean began to highlight what it has planned with the first look at eight neighborhoods that come to life day and night. Each is a destination unto itself filled with a variety of experiences, live entertainment and ways to grab a bite and a drink.

Five new neighborhoods

Thrill Island: vacationers will be able to test their limits, scale new heights and reach top speeds in the thick of the excitement. This lost island adventure hosts highlights like Category 6, the largest water park at seawith six record-breaking slides: Pressure Drop and its 66 degree tilt make it the first free fall open slide in the industry; the 46-foot-tall (14-meter) Frightening Boltthe tallest drop slide at sea; Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft glides into the sea with four passengers per raft; Y Storm Chasers, the first cruising carpet racing duo. Living on the edge takes on a whole new meaning with Crown’s Edge. Part elevated walkway, part ropes course, and part thrill ride, it culminates in a shocking and awe-inspiring moment as riders swing from 154 feet (47 meters) above the ocean.

The Category 6 water park will be the largest at sea. (Royal Caribbean)

chillisland: Among the seven pools on board, four are located on this three-deck slice of paradise. There’s a pool for every mood, each with great sea views: the vibrant Swim & Tonic, the first swim-up bar of the line at sea; Royal Bay Pool, the largest pool at sea; Cloud 17, an adults-only retreat; and the serene Infinity Edge Cove Pool. Also, Lime & Coconut returns with four locations, including Royal Caribbean’s first frozen cocktail bar.

Swim & Tonic bar on Chill Island. (Royal Caribbean)

Surfside: a neighborhood made for young families end to end, where adults and children six and under will want to stay and play all day. Adults can enjoy the endless views in the pool Water’s Edgewhile watching the children in Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay. Just a few steps away there will be dining options, places to rest, a bar, the exclusive carousel, a game room, Adventure Ocean and Social020 for teens.

The Surfside neighborhood is designed for the entire family. (Royal Caribbean)

TheHideaway: hidden, this neighborhood 135 feet (41 meters) above the ocean it will combine the good vibes of beach clubs around the world and the uninterrupted views of the ocean that only a cruise ship can offer. The first infinity pool suspended in the sea is in the center of everything, and is surrounded by a Multi-level sundeck with hot tubsa variety of seats and an exclusive bar.

The Hideaway will combine the good vibes of beach clubs around the world and the uninterrupted views of the ocean that only a cruise ship can offer. (Royal Caribbean)

Aqua Dome: located at the top of Icon, it is a transformative place like no other. In a tranquil oasis during the day, guests can enjoy immersive views of the ocean and a stunning waterfall while savoring a bite or drink. At night, it becomes a vibrant place to go out, with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee water shows on the Next Level AquaTheater. The exclusive entertainment venue will take cutting-edge art and technology to new heights, with a transforming pool, four robotic arms, next generation projection and more.

AquaDome is Royal Caribbean’s first indoor AquaTheater. (Royal Caribbean)

With 28 ways to stayEven the rooms are carefully designed for each type of tourist. The debut of Icon Class will also mark the first and the next step in Royal Caribbean’s journey towards a clean energy future. Icon will be the cruise line’s first ship with fuel cell technology and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest burning marine fuel. The new ship will be the cruise line’s most sustainable to date.

Icon will sail throughout the year, during its 7-night Eastern & Western Caribbean vacation from Miami. Each cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas. Vacationers will also visit Caribbean gems like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, Saint Martin; Y Roatan, Honduras.

Vacationers will be able to book their iconic adventure on the Royal Caribbean website at Starting Tuesday, October 25. The Crown & Anchor loyalty members will be able to seek special access on Monday, October 24.

