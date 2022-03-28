Icon Park | Tyre Sampson | Orlando: A 14-year-old boy died after falling more than 400 feet from an attraction in the United States | WORLD

A 14-year-old boy died Thursday night after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Orlandoin central Florida (USA), local authorities reported.

The incident occurred in Icon Parklocated in the tourist district of Orlandoand after being treated at the scene, the young man was transferred to a hospital, where he later perished from his injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At a press conference offered this afternoon, the sheriff of this county, John Mina, reported the identity of the deceased. Is about Tyre Sampsonfrom Missouri and who was in Orlando visiting with friends and family.

“Based on preliminary investigations, everything points to it being a terrible accident.”added the police chief, who extended his condolences to the young man’s relatives.

Sampson fell from the attraction Orlando Free Fall, which began operations last December and is touted as the world’s tallest free fall tower.

Local media allude to videos circulating on social networks, in which the passengers of the attraction are allegedly heard talking about the safety of the seats, after which the machine begins to move people up.

John Stine, director of sales and marketing for Slingshot Group, the company that owns the attraction, lamented the event and said they are cooperating with authorities.

➡️A 14-year-old teenager died after falling more than 400 feet from an attraction in Orlando! Here the details 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/1lvpNRPZCK – Univision News (@UniNoticias) March 25, 2022

“We operate with all safety precautions in mind. Everything is in place and that is why we are doing this investigation,” Stine said, according to the subsidiary of Orlando of the Fox News network.

Orlando Free Fall, 430 feet (131 meters) high, has capacity for up to 30 people, who are raised and then released in a free fall of more than 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), according to the description on the park’s website.

The attraction, like the neighbor Orlando Sling Shot, both owned by the Slingshot Group, are closed indefinitely while the investigation continues.

According to the local channel WKMG, in September 2020 a 21-year-old man died after falling from the StarFlyer attraction in Icon Park while conducting a security inspection at about 230 feet (70 meters) above the ground.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The US and UK governments have expressed concern that Russia is preparing the ground for a chemical or biological attack in its offensive on Ukraine.