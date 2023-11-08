Icon Update: The Rolling Stones are linked to Lady Gaga and more

We’re back with icon updates featuring some of the biggest names to grace our stages and our playlists! With new music from The Rolling Stones, The Beatles (yes, The Beatles), and a brand new episode of one of our favorite new podcasts, What will Dolly do? We have a lot to cover! Let’s not delay, let’s get straight to it!

last song of the beatles

It’s a family affair too! In the mini-documentary, not only do Ringo, Paul and George talk about the song, but they are also joined by Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson. After starting the single as a four-piece, 40 years later Ringo and Paul, with a little help from their friends, have completed ‘Now and Then’ and are ready to release it to the public. Released as the last The Beatles song, it has already made such an impact on fans around the world who have loved and grown up with the band for a very long time. We’re listening with open hearts and reflecting on the band’s legacy and how they changed the face of popular music.

Lady Gaga joins the Rolling Stones for ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’

Lady Gaga joins The Rolling Stones’ new record Hackney Diamonds, and their joint song is definitely ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’. The album is the band’s first album filled with new material in 18 years, and they pulled out all the stops and included features with Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, and Stevie Wonder. There’s a lot of star power in this, and Keith Richards sat down with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 to talk about the album and how the collaboration came about.

The thing is, it was a spontaneous and organic session. We knew Stevie was coming and I think Gaga only came because she was working in a studio across the hallway and walked in mid-take and started working her way through. It’s always a thrill to play with Stevie and I thought Lady did an incredible job, man. She came in there as a snake and took him over and gave him just as good as she got with Mick and it was a lot of fun. keith richards with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1,

‘What will Dolly do?‘it’s back

Did you listen to the first episode? WWDD? On your hot girl walk last week? We knew it was a good idea! And don’t you worry because Dolly is back, and this time, she’s discussing her looks and her heritage, both of which are really iconic if you ask us! We learn about that ‘Jolene’ jumpsuit cover look, her early days exploring fashion and makeup, and how her mom used to have some secret sewing secrets. This is a really entertaining and powerful episode. You can tune in on Apple Music 1 or watch the video below for all the details:

