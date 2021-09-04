iconic on the red carpet of Venice 73

If the best ideas are born from the union of different thoughts, then to retrace the history of the Venice Film Festival it is necessary to celebrate the most famous, enduring and iconic partnerships that have walked its red carpet. Non-traditional couples, in the sense of not (only) couples in love. On the red carpet of Venice 73 there was a “surprise” couple when Natalie Portman revealed to the world that she is pregnant with her second daughter together with her husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

2016 was a particularly lucky year for Natalie Portman who was able to participate in the 73rd edition of Venice not with one film, but two. Portman attended the Lido as the protagonist of Jackie, by the director Pablo Larrain (who is today in Venice with Spencer), and with Planetarium where he co-starred with Lily Rose Depp. This meant for Portman double photocall and double red carpet, with the benefit of so many eyes on her. Already from the first shots, we realized that something was not right with Natalie Portman: loose and light dresses, with a sack silhouette, as if to hide the shapes.

Natalie Portman on the red carpet of Planetarium, Venice 73 Stefania D’AlessandroGetty Images

Also for the red carpet of Jackie, Natalie Portman had opted for a long dress with a cut under the bust and a soft skirt on the belly and hips. The rumors started running: that Natalie Portman was expecting her second child along with Benjamin Millepied? The choreographer and Natalie Portman met in 2010 on the set of Black Swan by Darren Aronofsky, where she took dance lessons from the French dancer. Between the two it was love at first sight. Their liason quickly turns into a love story and on August 4, 2012, Portman and Millepied get married in Big Sur, California. A year later their first child, Aleph, is born. Their life passes happily between France and the United States and because of their strong bond, in Venice there is a whisper of a baby on the way.

On September 8, 2016, Natalie Portman confirmed the news, parading on the last red carpet, that of Planetarium. Portman puts aside the hiding clothes used up to that moment and walks off in a white Dior Couture dress that with its tight fabric emphasizes the roundness of a pregnant belly. Collected brown hair, the one-shoulder dress that falls almost like a peplum, complete with a double train, all work together to make Natalie Portman a Greek goddess. And photographers can’t resist her: Natalie is pregnant, she’s gorgeous, and she walks the red carpet with great professionalism. Say hello to the world with which he has decided to share his secret with a smile. On the red carpet she is no longer alone, there are two of them, with her is Amalia, the second child who will be born in 2017.

Natalie Portman on the red carpet of Planetarium, Venice 73 Franco OrigliaGetty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW Loading... Advertisements The story of Lady D’s animalier costume READ NOW The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io