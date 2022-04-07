ICT employment in Spain falls into mileurismo and deepens the disadvantage with Europe | Companies

Technological employment in Spain is poorly paid and suffers from very high precariousness. This is how the UGT union summarizes the current situation in the sector in a new report from its study service, under the title “Technological employment in the Spanish labor market: A critical view”. And it is that, according to their data, four out of ten university graduates of technological careers do not even reach the status of “mileurista” in his first contract and half of these initial contracts are unstable, being interns or interns. A situation that, in the opinion of the union, mediates the working life of technology professionals.

The UGT study points out that the salaries offered in many job offers, especially those signed by multiservice companies, are “outrageous”, and points out that, for a web programmer/designer, multiservice companies offer 12,600 euros a year.

In this scenario, UGT points out that the salary differences in this area with other countries are “overwhelming”. For example, for the same jobs, with a clear digital profile, such as data analyst, application developer or digital project manager, in London 86% more is paid than in Madrid, in Paris 50%, in Germany a 82%, and in New York up to 169%.

“Unsurprisingly, up to 10% of our digital talent migrates to other countries every year, in search of better jobs,” he says.

The report charges against the established idea that there are thousands, sometimes even tens of thousands, of unfilled technological job vacancies, ensuring that it is not supported by any available official source. Thus, it affirms that neither the National Statistics Institute (INE), nor Eurostat, nor the Bank of Spain, nor the SEPE, nor even private portals specialized in the matter, certify such dissatisfied labor exchanges.

“On the contrary, according to data on the demand for technological employment from companies, 90% have not needed to hire an ICT profile throughout 2021, and less than 3% of Spanish companies show any difficulty in hiring a technologist”, UGT points out, adding that the data on unemployment in the ICT sector, with more than 50,000 unemployed, as well as the destruction of thousands of jobs in the telecommunications sector during the last decade, point to a labor market without large tensions.

In fact, he specifies, the labor difficulties in the ICT sector are below the average of the productive fabric and are significantly lower than those of other sectors, such as agriculture or construction.

“In short: the official data from the most prestigious and rigorous sources deny the existence of a high demand for technological employment in our labor market. On the contrary, both the number of companies requesting this type of employment, as well as the declared vacancies and the registered ICT unemployment, outline a labor market with a meager demand and below the European average”, he affirms.

Unemployment

The union also warns that Spain has the “disastrous honor” of being the EU country with the largest volume of unemployed people with ICT skills. “Up to 73,600, according to Eurostat, accumulating almost a third of all accumulated unemployment in Europe,” says UGT.

“Logically, such a volume of unemployment entails one of the lowest employment rates in Europe, with 82%. Or, put another way, 18% of people with ICT profiles are unemployed, ten points more than the European average”, explains the study.