“I’d be a gorgeous ‘old’ Mary Jane”

During a new interview for the release on Netflix of the new Jane Champion film ‘The Power of the Dog’, in which he shares the screen with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst has expressed a desire to return to the Spider-Man saga, she who was there Mary Jane Watson from Tobey Maguire.

A few hours after Tom Holland’s cryptic post on Instagram, which depicted a famous scene from the first film directed by Sam Raimi, the actress speaking to Entertainment Weekly stated that she would like to return to the Spider-Man saga to play an aged version of the character which made it famous to the general public: “I wish they would consider me for another movie. Like, I could reprise the part of a gorgeous aged Mary Jane. Why not? I would gladly do another superhero movie!“.

It is not the first time that Kirsten Dunst has shared this thought with the press and her fans: last month, in fact, during the world premiere of The Power of the Dog, the actress had been asked about a potential comeback as MJ in the wake of all the rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home. His answer? “I would go back in a moment! I would never say no to such a thing.“

Reportedly, both Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy were to appear in No Way Home via a cameo, which was made impossible due to the pandemic. Do you think we will see the ‘old’ MJ on the big screen in the future, maybe in a new film dedicated to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man? Tell us in the comments! In the meantime, that’s when the presales of Spiderman No Way Home will start in Italy.