‘I’d be willing to do Jack Sparrow at birthday parties just to play him again’

"I think the good thing about bringing a character like Jack Sparrow to life is that he's a character that never truly abandons you. I can go to someone's house and play Jack Sparrow at a birthday party. I don't need a Studios to do that, and no one can take that away from me. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box and, when the opportunity arises, I will be able to bring out the character, taking him to places where smiles are needed ", these were the words of the actor during the San Sebastian Film Festival. , on the occasion of the press conference of the Donostia Award, a prize which he was awarded. When asked if he thinks he'll still play the captain of the Black Pearl, the star came up with the joke "I can perform at your children's birthday parties, maybe!"

It is not just one boutade: Depp’s words also refer to his famous visits to children, dressed in Jack Sparrow’s iconic clothing. “I don’t need a company that pays me to do it. I can do it myself and no one can take it away from me: this is the greatest joy of being Jack Sparrow,” added the star.

During the San Sebastian Film Festival, Johnny Depp spoke not only of Jack Sparrow but also of a burning topic of today: that of cancel culture. "This 'cancel culture', this immediate rush to judgment based on what is essentially just polluted air. It is so out of control that I assure you that no one is safe. None of you. It is not something that has only happened to me. , it has happened to a lot of people, both men and women. At some point you start to think that this is all normal. And it doesn't matter if you have taken some creative license, when there is an injustice being done. against you or against someone you love, stand up, don't stand still, because you need you, "Depp said. "One sentence is enough and there is no more ground, the carpet has been pulled". The appeal he launched is that of not stopping in the face of some injustices that, according to him, would have been committed in recent years, when the press and public opinion focused on many delicate and private issues, including the affair in which Johnny Depp was involved in against ex-wife Amber Heard. In her speech, she appears to refer to the defamation lawsuit she lost to the British tabloid last year The Sun who had labeled him with the words "wife beater". At the end of the trial, the judge issued a favorable sentence for the newspaper, given that in his opinion it was "substantially true" speculations. The story behind it all prompted Warner Bros to eliminate Depp from its franchise Fantastic beasts, having another actor play the role of Gellert Grindelwald, i.e. Mads Mikkelsen. And, in general, there has been a real boycott of Johnny Depp by Hollywood, as often happens to those involved in cases of violence.

But let's go back to Jack Sparrow, the Pirate that Johnny Depp carries in his heart.

It is a fictional character whose “real” name is Jack Teague, known all over the world as the protagonist of the film epic “Pirates of the Caribbean”. This character has always been played by Johnny Depp, except for a flashback of “Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge” in which the pirate appears as a young man, played by Anthony De La Torre with the face of a young Depp superimposed in CGI . Jack Sparrow was born from several minds: from that of the director of the first three films of the saga, Gore Verbinski; from that of screenwriters Terry Rossio and Ted Elliott and, finally, from Johnny Depp himself.

The latter is the one who created the character in its entirety, based on the appearance and personality of the famous Rolling Stones guitarist, Keith Richards. And the musician plays Jack’s father, Captain Edward Teague, in the third, fourth and fifth films. At first Jack Sparrow was supposed to be a secondary character but the writers and director liked him so much – especially thanks to Depp’s interpretation – that they decided to make him the absolute protagonist.