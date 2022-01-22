ID.Buzz: Volkswagen’s new electric minibus on video

The official presentation date of ID.Buzz, the new fully electric minibus with which Volkswagen aims to revive its iconic solution that has made history for decades in a modern key. We know that the official presentation will take place next March 9th: now the first official images of two ID.Buzz emerge from the production line, albeit still with camouflaged bodywork.

The two Buzz IDs shown by Volkswagen are coming out of the Hanover factory, in anticipation of a press event with journalists to be held next week in Barcelona.

From the short video made available by Volkswagen we can see how one of the two ID-Buzzes is equipped with a rear sliding door on both sides, while the other presents it only on the right side. It is therefore possible that the two cars have different internal configurations, so as to be able to show some of the possible configuration options.

The platform used will be the MEB one, developed by the Volkswagen Group for its fully electric vehicles. It is rumored that for ID.Buzz Volkswagen may have adopted a configuration with large capacity battery, up to 111 kWh of battery capacity, so as to ensure a particularly high operating autonomy. We will certainly know more from 9 March, the date of official presentation on the market.

The first information on ID.Buzz, at the time not yet called that way, dates back to 2017: at that time, at the Detroit Motor Show, Volkswagen had shown a very different concept from what the final product will be, already outlining the strategy that would see the debut of a fully electric minibus for 2022.