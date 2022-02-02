I’d like to make a movie with Johnny Depp, he’s a bit of a quick-change guy like me

Bruno Barbieri is one of the best-known faces of Italian television, after having become a judge of Masterchef more than ten years ago. He talks about himself in a long interview where starting from his Emilian roots he arrives at today’s success and his passions that grow stronger over time.

There is no doubt among the great protagonists of television in recent years Bruno Barbierichef and judge of Masterchef for over ten years, it is now an icon not only in the world of cooking, but also in fashion. With his eccentric style of him and by now he has become a character to be imitated, although even today he is still incredulous on this point: “I didn’t imagine that one day some people would want to dress like me, be me ” tells in a long interview with Corriere della Sera.

The roots of Emilia

Being Emilian is a belonging and for Bruno Barbieri does not mean submitting to a cliché, it means having drawn from his personal history and that of his family: “We in those parts have always been leftists … I don’t want to talk about politics, but I grew up in the Festival dell’Unità, it was nice because you learned so many things, there were the azdore who prepared tagliatelle, tortellini, tons of ragù … a school”. Even his character was forged within the walls of his home in a different way from his parents: “From my mother I developed a taste for fashion, you can see it in my looks that have become a brand in my programs: I have fun, I like to play, it’s my way of being and it’s also what the public wants “. With his father, on the other hand, the relationship was different, which developed over a longer period of time, given his absence, but no less intense:

He was a man in one piece. My dad and I have always had visions of life in the opposite direction, he wanted me to be an engineer and instead I worked as a cook. This already says it all. We were linked by a deep love that at times we didn’t have the courage to express each other and eventually we became friends. He is the one who taught me that in life you must never give up.

The experience at Masterchef

Bruno Barbieri tells the magazine that he seems to have been in search of new knowledge, new stimuli and this has allowed him to learn a lot, travel and enrich his wealth of experiences, allowing him to build a background such as to make him one of the names in a short time best known of Italian cuisine. The arrival in the most famous cooking show in the world was a significant turning point:

From a personal point of view, MasterChef came as a cherry on my cake, it was a gift from God obtained also thanks to what I had done, to my gastronomic research background around the world. From the point of view of costume it has changed the way of cooking, it has revolutionized people’s culinary thinking. Anyone who has seen MasterChef has changed their gastronomic soul: once people went to restaurants to fill their stomachs, today they do the analyzes, criticize the dishes, question the chefs. Today people are more informed, you can’t tell them balls, the chefs have to be careful. But of one thing I’m sure: if you tell the truth, life always rewards you.

Giorgio Locatelli and Bruno Barbieri, Masterchef 2022. Photo Sky Italia

Its 60 years old

The chef turned 60 on January 12, an important age which, however, especially in his case, represents only a personal data and nothing more: “My 60 years are written on the identity card, in reality I am 20 … every now and then I think about it as the age passes, but if I look back I have no regrets, I have no regrets. I know that I have also done good for others, I have always behaved correctly, I have tried to be a positive person even with those around me “. After becoming the protagonist of a docu-film on Sky, particular and cheeky even in dreams, Bruno Barbieri reveals that he wants to make a film about Johnny Depp one day: “I think he’s a bit like me, he’s an eclectic person, a quick-change person, and that’s how I feel. He manages to change his characters, he knows how to change his works, he is joyful, funny, out of the box. He is unruly like us chefs.