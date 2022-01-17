‘I’d like to play Captain Nemo’

Even with its ups and downs, Nicolas Cage has had the opportunity to get some satisfaction over the course of a forty-year career: between memorable and less memorable characters, however, ours has not stopped cultivating some dreams that, who knows, could come true in the years to come.

The actor, who recently accused Hollywood of having marginalized him for a long period of time, spoke of his passion for the oceans and the underwater world which, over the years, has made his desire to interpret the Captain Nemo of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

“I’ve always liked the idea of ​​playing Captain Nemo from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, the ocean was my first love. I’ve always thought it’s a role I could play with great intellectual honesty“were the words of the actor who appeared last year on the big screen as the protagonist of Pig.

Who knows that some producers may not decide to seize the opportunity and decide to start a transposition of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea!