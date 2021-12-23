Sports

“I’d like to play in Mexico”

FLORIDA (UNITED STATES OF AMERICA) – Although the identity card says 43 years old, Gianluigi Buffon does not want to hear about retirement. The former Juventus goalkeeper, now with Parma, is thinking about the future and giving an interview to the American sports channel in Spanish TUDN, has disclosed their plans and wishes. Gigi does not hide and reveals: “I would like to play in Mexico or in the United States. These are experiences that I would like to have, but we will see what happens.”.

Buffon and the Champions dream

The goalkeeper then admits: “If you ask me what I will do tomorrow, the truth is that I do not know if I will be a manager or a coach. Knowing myself I think what I want is to improve. The fact that I have not won the Champions League is what keeps my competitive spirit alive. In good form and I respect my profession for that. Maybe if I had won the Champions League I would have already retired because I would not have any important goals to achieve. “. Buffon, for a long time the number one of the number one, then makes an analysis on the great goalkeepers of today: “Oblak, Courtois, Neuer, Ter Stegen, Donnarumma, Navas. I don’t have one that is one step above the rest. The one who can climb that step can be Donnarumma, has the potential, within a year, to stand out from the others”.

