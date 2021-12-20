“I’d like to play more! Renewal? I’m fine, but agreements are made in two. On Spalletti …”

Dries Mertens, Napoli striker, on the sidelines of the presentation of the SSC Napoli 2022 calendar gave an interview to Sportmediaset: “This is a beautiful thing about the calendar. With Covid-19 we have been closed a lot and when it is so you reflect a little more on things. We have understood that traveling the world, seeing it and taking care of it is important, it is a nice theme “.

Does the victory with Milan raise your Scudetto ambitions? “We always have to fight. Now we have to forget the match against Milan and concentrate on Wednesday’s match that Spezia will arrive and always have an incredible hunger for victory.”

At 34, you are always decisive. What’s your secret? “I’m playing a little less, but if I look at the goals scored for minutes played I’m doing well. Sure, I’d like to play more, but let’s see …”.

What is Spalletti talking about in the locker room? “He is good and knows how to speak and how he has to put the team. He also has an incredible experience and this mix allows him to be a great person and a great coach.”

How is it to play with the captain’s armband? Are you inspired by playing in a stadium named after Maradona? “When we all celebrated together, against Lazio, we had a beautiful evening. It is always an honor to take the field in a facility dedicated to Diego and wearing the captain’s armband stimulates and gives great motivation “.

Your contract is about to expire: did you think you could sign blank just to stay? “We have to see, because agreements are always made in twos. I’ve been here for nine years, I like it and I’m fine.”