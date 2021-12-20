“I’d like to play more! Spalletti a great”

The Belgian forward of the Naples Dries Mertens spoke to Sport Mediaset about the moment that Napoli is going through and about his personal situation.

Mertens on the championship

“We always have to fight for the Scudetto. Now we have to forget the match against Milan and concentrate on Wednesday’s game and always have an incredible hunger for victory. I’m playing a little less, but if I look at the goals scored for minutes played, I’m doing well. Sure, I’d like to play more, but let’s see … “

Mertens on Spalletti

“He is good and knows how to speak and how he has to put the team – explained Mertens -. He also has an incredible experience and this mix allows him to be a great person”

Mertens on the Maradona stadium

“It is always an honor to take the field in a facility dedicated to Diego and wearing the captain’s armband stimulates and gives great motivation”.

Mertens on the contract question