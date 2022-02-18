IDAC will inspect the B737 Max-8 aircraft, the first of its kind to operate in the country

The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) will inspect and validate the reception of the new aircraft B737 Max-8the first aircraft of this type scheduled to operate soon in the country as part of the fleet of the new Dominican airline, Linea Arajet.

A technical delegation from IDAC will travel to the city of Seattle, United States, to inspect and validate said aircraft.

Regarding the trip of the organization’s delegation abroad, the interim director of the institution, Héctor Porcella, said that he held a working meeting with Arajet executives, headed by its president Víctor Pacheco and the company’s technical staff.

Porcella, who was accompanied by IDAC’s technical and legal team, reported that next Sunday an integrated commission will travel to Seattle by the director of flight regulations, Alberto Piña, together with the institution’s Operations and Airworthiness technicians.

The official explained that in compliance with Dominican civil aviation regulations, before receiving and accepting the new aircraft, IDAC technicians will carry out a rigorous inspection of the device at the Boeing factory, located in Seattle.

He indicated that the meeting was held to evaluate the Arajet certification process, which he defined as very advanced, and to agree on everything related to the transfer of the new Boeing Max-8, considered the safest plane in the world, with a record reliability of 99.7%.

He also said that the IDAC is also advancing in the certification of two other airlines that, together with Arajet, will connect the country with some 35 cities in the United States, Canada, Europe and Latin America, which until now have not been covered by regular flights. direct to and from the Dominican Republic.