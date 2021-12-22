idea of ​​exchange with PSG

Juventus Market: exchange with Icardi

Juventus and Paris Saint Germain they may soon meet to close a market exchange. The Juventus club always likes it Mauro Icardi for the attack. The former Inter captain is not having a good time in Paris and would like to leave in January. For this reason Juventus would have moved for him.

However, the bianconeri at the moment cannot pay the full Icardi card, which costs over 40 million euros, but would be available for a loan or an exchange solution.

Melo at PSG for Icardi?

Between the ideas of the bianconeri would be to yield Arthur Melo at PSG, which in Turin does not find continuity and which has a great admirer in Leonardo. For this reason, this operation could close in January, but only with an exchange of loans. The value of the two players in the budget is very high given that Icardi was paid over 55 million by the French to Inter, while Melo arrived in Turin as part of the Pjanic deal with Barca. In order not to budget for a loss, Juve and Paris could opt for an exchange of loans.

The alternatives to Icardi

But Icardi is not the only name for the Juventus transfer market. The Bianconeri’s dream remains Dusan Vlahovic who, however, by continuing to score, is not only making his rating skyrocket but is also attracting other clubs. Alternatively, Juve studies the shot Anthony Martial, for which Manchester United still intends to monetize the departure, with a request of around 40 million euros. Difficult to get to Edinson Cavani, close to an agreement with Barcelona, ​​determined to insert elements of experience alongside the young players of Cantera.