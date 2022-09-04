Ideal for people over 50. The secret exercise that burns more calories than running or cardio

More and more people are tired and overwhelmed by having to go to the gym daily and endlessly repeat the same exercise routine, but there is still hope to have the same benefits of the gym with other activities. Thanks to new research published in The North American Menopause Society it was discovered that dancing is one of the best physical activities to do as it helps improve fitness and have a strong heart from the age of 50.

The researchers closely followed a group of postmenopausal women aged about 57 who attended dance sessions three times a week, 90 minutes per session, for a total of 16 weeks. Before and after the study time, all involved had their body composition, cholesterol levels, and other health-related statistics measured. Among the results, the professionals found that the women had improved coordination, agility and aerobic capacity.

According to the study authors, dancing also increased high-density lipoprotein (HDL, also known as good cholesterol) and lowered triglycerides in the blood. As with other forms of cardio, dancing is good for your heart. And as if its physical benefits weren’t enough, they realized that self-esteem and the participants’ perception of themselves had also increased.

Regarding the number of calories burned, according to another study from the University of Brighton, people who dance burn more calories than they would burn running, swimming or cycling.

It is good because it allows you to maintain a healthy lifestyle, in addition to achieving a feeling of well-being and stimulating the cardiovascular system and muscles. In other words, the dance increases physical capacity, coordination, memory and agility. Even has a very beneficial impact on brain plasticity, flexible thinking and self-controlas well as help reverse volume loss in the hippocampus.

It is also proven that when dancing endorphins are released, substances produced by the brain that relieve physical pain, produce a feeling of well-being and even euphoria. Provides benefits for the mind, body and soul. In this way, moving the body helps on an emotional level because the mind rests, it disconnects from the daily routine and problems; It generates a feeling of freedom and the person can, through the body, express themselves. In addition, in a dance class there is an initial muscle warm-up, a series of exercises and technical repetitions, and finally stretching.

An investigation published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences he discovered that newborns respond in a special way to music since after a few months of life they are able to synchronize their movements with musical rhythmswhich gives them a special pleasure: they smile more. Is there any doubt about the benefits that dance generates in people?

“I have been dancing since I was five years old, I consider it to be a very disciplined activity and whenever I finish a class I leave very happy and calm,” says 22-year-old Lourdes, who takes dance classes daily. “When you dance, you find yourself and lose yourself at the same time. “, Add.

For Charlie San Martinalso known as “the celebrity coach”, dance is one of the most complete physical workouts that exist because trains your soul, your head and takes your backpacks from above.

“I would introduce it as aerobic work. Dancing makes you burn calories in a fun and very dynamic way. Not only do you exercise, but you also have a good time to the rhythm of the music and as a result you get many benefits on a physical, mental and emotional level”, answers San Martín.

7 Benefits of making dance your training activity

• Strengthens bones, preventing the onset of osteoporosis

• Improves sense of balance

• Improves blood pressure and is a good prevention for heart disease

• Strengthens memory by having to memorize dance steps

• Reduces stress level

• Enhances self-esteem because it makes the person feel safer and more comfortable while dancing.

• It activates the brain and is a great neurological aid because it forces you to focus on the choreography, memorize the steps and maintain coordination at all times.

If you dare to start, you have to constantly hydrate. To keep in mind, in a one-hour class you can lose up to two liters of body water. It is recommended to consume a quarter liter of liquid every 15 minutes.