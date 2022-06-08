Ideal guest dresses for petite girls

There are many of us who measure less than 1.60, including some short famous like Kourtney Kardashian, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga or Zoë Kravitz. For this reason, we already know all the tricks to dress without our height conditioning us. This season, we have found a lot of perfect garments for us: short skirts, summer dresses… In addition to platform sandals that are already a ‘must have’ in our wardrobe.

Today we are going to solve another of our problems: choosing a wedding guest ‘look’. We know that there is always the option of choosing a short design and leaving us out of trouble, but many times we want to wear a long one and things get complicated because it drags us along the ground even if we wear 15-centimeter heels. For this reason, we have made a selection of 5 guest dresses for petite girls that have the perfect cut because they are just above the ankle or ‘midi’, with which the worst that can happen is that they are a little longer than usual. model, but they will favor you just the same. Take a look at them!