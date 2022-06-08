Ideal guest dresses for petite girls
There are many of us who measure less than 1.60, including some short famous like Kourtney Kardashian, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga or Zoë Kravitz. For this reason, we already know all the tricks to dress without our height conditioning us. This season, we have found a lot of perfect garments for us: short skirts, summer dresses… In addition to platform sandals that are already a ‘must have’ in our wardrobe.
Today we are going to solve another of our problems: choosing a wedding guest ‘look’. We know that there is always the option of choosing a short design and leaving us out of trouble, but many times we want to wear a long one and things get complicated because it drags us along the ground even if we wear 15-centimeter heels. For this reason, we have made a selection of 5 guest dresses for petite girls that have the perfect cut because they are just above the ankle or ‘midi’, with which the worst that can happen is that they are a little longer than usual. model, but they will favor you just the same. Take a look at them!
1
Satin with teardrop neckline
If you like her from the front, you will hallucinate when you see her bare back. Wear it with pink, orange or blue sandals and accessories to create the ‘color block’ effect that is on trend.
two
with flower print
If the wedding is in the north of Spain, you can opt for a long-sleeved design. Of course, make it very colorful —like this fuchsia and yellow— so that it doesn’t look autumnal.
If you are one of those who always ends up resorting to ‘total black’, choose this dress with straps tied around the neck that makes a beautiful and original neckline. And combine it with striking accessories to add a touch of color to the ‘look’.
Although it may seem too basic a design, it is perfect for an event if you combine it with gold accessories: XXL earrings, strappy sandals and a handbag that is a little special. Also, brown is one of the colors of the season.
With a square neckline, puffed sleeves and an open back, this model is very romantic and will look very elegant with heels and a green sack. You’ll get a lot out of it because you can also wear it ‘casually’ with flat sandals.
