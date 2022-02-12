Ideal Standard, Del Vecchio checks with Finint, Rossi Luciani and Zago for the acquisition of the Trichiana site and the Ceramica Dolomite brand

BELLUNO – Together with Leonardo Del Vecchio, Luigi Rossi Luciani and Bruno Zago are preparing to acquire the Italian plant in Ideal Standard of the Belluno area currently in crisis and the ‘Ceramica Dolomite’ brand. The reindustrialization project of Trichiana site (occupies 450 people) in the province of Belluno elaborated by Finint Bank it sets itself the triple objective of preserving both the headquarters and the governance of the company in Veneto, maintain the production plant while maximizing employment and safeguard the presence in the territory of a relevant production and manufacturing reality. The operation also intends to relaunch the historic brand Dolomite ceramic on the market, aiming to make one again flag of made in Italyand to develop a «new company that will integrate the productive activity with the characteristic administrative and commercial activities, bringing further benefits for the regional and Belluno entrepreneurial fabric».

The carefully studied project, presented by Banca Finint, provides for the equity participation of Banca Finint itself, of a pool of very high profile entrepreneurs – Leonardo Of the Old Manwith the Delfin family holding companyLuigi Rossi Lucianiwith the holding Luigi Rossi Luciani sapa and Bruno Zagothrough its shareholding vehicle – and an institutional partner such as Invitalia which will intervene through the Fund for the Protection of Employment Levels Article 43 of Legislative Decree 34/2020, operational from March 2021. No recourse to debt is foreseen within the time horizon of the plan. The proposal was presented on January 15 last, integrated on February 9, and was selected by the institutional stakeholders, as well as by the trade union representatives, gathered in the discussion table. The project will be further refined over the next three weeks, at the end of which – barring obstacles – the completion of the contract is expected.