Ideal team of Day 11 of Clausura 2022

The MX League begins to enter its final stage, already with teams with a well assimilated idea and headed for Liguillawhile others begin to pick up with the changes that occurred in their benches

That is why the recently completed Matchday 11 saw the consolidation of clubs like tigerswho beat Rayados with hierarchy, or Pachucathe undisputed leader who put a stop to Cruz Azul, while teams like Necaxa and America They are looking for a new impulse that will take them to the Repechage after their solid victories against Pumas and Toluca.

For this reason, those four winning clubs form the basis of the best J11 team, with few honorable exceptions, such as Washington Aguerrewho saved a penalty and was vital for Querétaro to beat Atlético de San Luis in Morelia.

In defense, to highlight the solidity that gave Lisandro Lopez Xolos to beat Bravos even though they were left with 10 from minute 37, while Israel Kings celebrated his call to the Mexican National Team with his first goal in the draw between Puebla and Santos.

by the bands they flew Idekel Dominguez (Necaxa) and Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), defenses that begin to raise their hands in a contest that misses the good Mexican full-backs.

The center of the field, the best

The midfield on this occasion was filled with players who excelled, not only because each one of them scored, but also because they were a factor in the triumphs of their teams with solid assists and performances.

appear Allan Medina (Necaxa), Diego Valdes (America), Florian Thauvin (Tigers) and Leo Suarez (Saints).

Ahead stands out the doublet of Rodrigo Aguirre with the Rays, while Julian Quinonesperhaps the best player in the tournament, rescued Atlas against Chivas, in addition to being somewhat controversially annulled.

They are all run by William Almadawho has the Pachuca leader and with seven days without losing, of which he won six.