Ideas for a morning snack, a meal not to be skipped

Breakfast should never be skipped, but also the morning snack should not be underestimated. Above all it must not be from children And teenagers, whereby it represents a fundamental meal for growth and development. “The morning snack does not replace the breakfast that children sometimes skip in a hurry, sleep or poor habit of eating when they wake up,” explains Giuseppe Morino, pediatrician and dietician at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. “But it fills a moment in which the levels blood glucose tends to go down. While the appetite increases which, if not properly addressed, will lead to requesting too abundant lunches ».

The characteristics of the morning snack

Nutritionists advise not to put overly stuffed sandwiches, pizza slices or over-sweetened desserts in the kids’ backpack. «The morning snack must provide about 5% of the total calories and in any case not exceed 10% in the case of children who are not yet able to have a full breakfast. In relation to age, the mid-morning snack, therefore, must have a ranging calorie intake about 80 to 140 calories»Specifies Morino. Furthermore, it must understand carbohydrates, proteins And fat so balanced, while to be satiating it must contain a good amount of fibers.

Vary: from fruit to industrial snacks

Another key word is “variety”. In the morning snack, fresh fruit, cereals, savory rolls, dried fruit, sweets, milk, yogurt and even cheese should be alternated equally. Industrial snacks should not be excluded either. Those we buy at the supermarket today, in fact, are not the same as ten years ago. Maybe not everyone knows that in the last decade it has been reduced of the 30% the quantity of sugars, of the 20% that of saturated fats he was born in 21% about the calorie content per serving, on average 35 grams. The energy intake ranges from 110 calories, for the lighter ones, to 180 calories for the greediest ones. These products, long regarded with suspicion by mothers and nutritionists, are now cleared through customs until once or twice a week.

The practical brochure

However, it is not always easy for a parent to have different and greedy ideas for their children. Not to mention that it is not always immediate to understand the portion of the snack that is being prepared. For this reason, Italian Food Union and the “A Scuola di Salute” platform ofBambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital with the collaboration of the pediatrician and dietician Morino, he created a practical brochure for all parents. It contains tips for healthy eating in children and also a weekly list of morning snacks for all age groups, from 6 to 17 years.