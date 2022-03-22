Ideas of celebrities to define your costume this year

Many conflict at the last minute, others like to plan ahead. This audience is addressed in particular on this occasion. The one who waits months for that precious date to reach its destination and we color the streets.

And what better way to get inspired than to see what your favorite stars have chosen in previous years. Like every Halloween, celebrities leave everything, including a large budget in makeup, hairstyles and outfits, to try to surprise their fandoms; and as always, they usually do not disappoint.

The remnants of Covid are still in our consciences, and manage certain paradigmatic margins in any routine situation. With regard to costumes and popular festivals, something similar happens. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, one of the couples of the moment, were characterized in union. He, as a doctor and she as a vaccine against Covid. In this way, they invited their followers to get vaccinated from their IG profiles, politicizing their choice of outfits a bit.

Other cases of celebrities decided to bet on dressing up as a family. Jessica Alba and her partner Cash Garner Warren, and her three children changed their human looks to become a pack of lions. Another style that predominates at these parties is dressing together, and it works very well for networks, demonstrating the tenderness that is evoked.

On the other hand, the connection with famous characters from movies and series always appears as a repeated but consolidated option on this special date. In the NBA, for example, the holiday and costumes for Halloween is a highly anticipated time throughout the league, as players arrive on the court in costume before playing their games. Here they also compete to see who invested the most in their costume. LeBron James as Freddy Krueger showed off some of the most professional makeup we’ve seen in a long time.

This year’s novelty was found in inflatable costumes. I don’t know if they are the most comfortable in the world; the heat inside one can be overwhelming, but the look that is shown on the outside is a very fun experience. Like Jamie Foxx who hid under that famous Gremlin inflatable.

Finally, some celebrities have decided to copy or honor their idols. And here another interesting concept suggests. Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, wife of pop superstar Justin Bieber, has decided to pay tribute to the queen of pop, Birtney Spears, imitating various outfits of the successful singer during her video clips or recitals. Another unique experience around the world of Halloween.