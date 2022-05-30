Ideas outfits dress pants

Dress pants are the ideal formal garment for office attire or for important events, for example, as they radiate a seriousness when wearing them that will add a sophisticated and elegant touch to our wardrobe.

They do not have to be synonymous with ‘boring’, in the sense that dress pants do not have to add age to us, because they are not an old-fashioned garment, on the contrary, they are pants very versatile that you have to learn to combine so that they can be seen modern and jovial.

You can read: How to combine a white t-shirt with your clothes and look spectacular

These are some outfits that you can take inspiration from to dress them with elegance but avant-gardeto look fresh and glamorous, whether you use them with a casual touch or for a more serious style, the options are many.

with slippers

Dress pants with high shoes or high sandals are the perfect combination that gives elegance and sophistication.. The combo is an infallible and undoubtedly perfect duo. It can be that you wear a suit or that you use them with a blouse, shirt or t-shirt, whatever option, with sneakers you will look great.

with tennis

the outfit It will be casual and relaxed if you wear sneakers with your dress pants, but also very chic. Add a shirt or blazer and the outfit rises in elegance, but if you want something totally casual, a simple blouse or T-shirt and voila, it will combine well.

monochrome outfit

The monochrome style It is synonymous with elegance and this simplicity will be perfect to see you fashionable and sophisticated. Give it the twist you need and opt for bright colors if you want something even more modern and fresh, let the cheerfulness be noticed in the striking tones.

Bright colors

Indeed, if you prefer a jovial finish, color is your ally. Do not look for combinations of tones that bother your eyes, of course, better play on the same color palette or go for bold contrasts that you find in nature; does not fail

with shirt

Perhaps suits or ensembles make you feel very serious, and even dress pants with button-down shirts feel like they take away from your boyish style; If that’s the case, what cannot fail is to go basic and wear a classic shirt. Choose one with graphics or prints and you will look very bold.