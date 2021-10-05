ideas to become irresistible

Here’s how to become irresistible: just the correct short cut and that’s it

The haircut and the hairstyles you can do are our best accessories.

A ponytail when you have to go running, a loose hair and a bit wild when you are on the beach or a half ponytail when you have to study.

Our look changes with us according to our needs and our mood.

Let’s talk sincerely: each of us has come to mind at least once in our life that we want to do a short cut.

Many women have this thought when they have just been through a bad time and they do it as a sense of rebirth and to try to change for the better.

Watch out though! There are a lot of types of short haircuts and it doesn’t mean that if it looks good on your favorite actress then it will look good on you too.

Here we step in and explain what the short haircuts best suited to you

Short cuts: find out which one is best for you before going to the hairdresser

Are you in the mood for a radical change in your life and want to get your hair cut? You just finished watching V for Vendetta and after seeing Natalie Portman have you decided to shave to zero?

You are in the right place!

Marina Marcuccetti, hair expert and owner of the Cotril Salons in Forte dei Marmi, he will reveal some advise on the short cut.

What is the ideal cut?

The expert recommends a short and marched cut in order to be easier to manage.

It allows you to remain very chic and feminine.

Remember that as you age, the hair thins and becomes more fragile resulting therefore very weak.

With a short cut you can immediately give them an order without too much difficulty.

What if I wanted to make myself a carré or a bob?

Let’s initially explain what we are talking about. The carré it is a helmet, but much shorter than the one it has Victoria Beckham, while the bob is a short cut with bangs or a very long tuft like the look of Simona Ventura.

Marina recommends a classic bob or a short bob and slightly scaled.

You will immediately look fresh, elegant, but still very practical.

“Let’s say to yes to a little volume and soft lines that soften the features e no to cuts that are too clean and geometric”Advises the expert.

Remember that using gods is also important strengthening treatments specific such as Regeneration by Cotril o Jalurox.

Should you dye short cuts or not?

Without a doubt, but also for this reason it is better to follow some advice.

The shades should not harden the features too much, so prefer colors that illuminate your complexion and soften the face.

You can play with three-dimensional shades! For example, if you want to keep yourself blonde you can choose a vanilla undertone on a brown base and choose a coffee or hazelnut tint.

On the contrary, discard platinum, ice and black.