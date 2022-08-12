ideas to start exercising on vacation

42% of Spaniards declare themselves sedentary according to a survey by the Spanish Obesity Society (SEEDO). They are people who have thought at one time or another about getting in shape; but they find it hard to start doing physical exercise on a regular basis. The lack of time or difficulty organizing diary are some of the reasons why they abandon that idea. Summer vacations for many are not the best time to start a challenge like this, either because of the temperatures or because leisure is associated with other activities. However, it is when there is usually more free time and when a person can start in a more relaxed way.

“The human being is an animal of customsand when we want to change them for others, there is a inner strenght which brings us to the habits of always.

Now that we are starting the summer, the proposal is not to wait until September to get the new resolutions for the season. We can start this change now and in September we just have to continue doing them and integrate them into daily routines and with proper time management”, explains the sports psychologist and collaborating professor of the master’s degree in Nutrition in Physical Activity and Sport at the Studies of Health Sciences of the UOC, Jaume Martí.

Jerónimo Aragón, an expert in sports physiology, a collaborating professor on the same master’s degree in Health Sciences Studies at the UOC, also expresses himself along these lines. “Although getting in shape is a long-distance race, during the holidays you can start with rather calm exercisesand in the face of September add more load or intensity when doing sports, “he advises.

For example, explains Aragón, if the summer resort is the beach, you can go for walks, play paddle tennis in a recreational way, rent a paddle surf board or a kayak for two people, among others. As for the mountain, there is no need to get too complicated, with long walks of more than 2 hours in acceptable terrain is enough. And on the other hand, if we are in a city on vacation, sightseeing all day long, which is what we traditionally do, is enough. Refering to frequencyevery day you have to do a little sport.

You have to hydrate properly Aragón warns that the temperature at which sports are played must be taken into account: «If there are no hours available to practice it with adequate temperatures, then August is not the best time to start. The expert points out that there are three fundamental pillars in sport: trainingthe break and the diet. “Diet and hydration, and even more so at this time, are very important. Firstly, because in summer we do a lot of excesses and, secondly, because of the high temperatures that reach our bodies when we do sports on these dates. You have to do sports at a time when the temperature is not very high (in the morning or afternoon) and we should always have a bottle of water to be able to hydrate ourselves », he clarifies.

To these tips, Martí adds others to engage in physical activity:

1. Start the day with physical activity and not leave it for the end of the day, to avoid laziness.

2. Avoid improvisation, very common on vacation. It is advisable to put on assumable routines of walking or running, even 10 or 20 minutes.

3. Do activities that are usually done on a daily basis, but with greater intensity. That is, go at a lighter pace when you go to buy the newspaper, food, visit someone, among others. You have to sweat, even if it’s a little.

4. When visiting a city, town or summer resort, do it like a real tourist and walking or cycling instead of taking the car or public transport.

5. Depending on your age and physical condition, you can practice or start a sport, as long as in a moderate, controlled and fun way.

6. If you are near the sea or a swimming pool, do about 20 minutes of swimming.

7. All this, accompanied by a good nutrition and above all, hydration.

See them

comments