identical! Ángela Aguilar pays tribute to Selena Quintanilla during her concert

The daughter of Pepe Aguilar, Ángela Aguilar is one of the favorite singers of the Mexican public, because with her charisma and talent has known how to make people of all ages fall in lovethrough its music and lyrics.











At the Mexico City Arena, the American thrilled her audience with the start of her tour called “Mexicana in love” where he performed his greatest hits and accompanied them with some musical themes from his family.

The singer who recently became legal in Mexico impressed her audience with the energy that characterizes her and left the best of her on stagebut one of the things that stood out the most was undoubtedly the great tribute he paid during his presentation.

“Como me duele” by Selena Quintanilla was the song she performed for her chilango audience and marked a great start to the singer’s tour, making it clear that although she is very young and can be influenced by some new trends, does not forget its roots and this has kept it with its own style which is flawless.

This is not the only time that Ángela has surprised the Tex Mex singer with her love, because last 2020, surprised his most faithful followers who have followed her since the beginning of her career with an album in which she paid tribute to her with ‘Baila Esta Cumbia’.

In his album he also added the song that he performed on the night of February 18 at CDMX. ‘No Me Queda Más’, ‘Si una vez’, ‘Amor Prohibido’, ‘Dreaming Of You/I Could Fall In Love’ were the other songs that are part of his albumNot forgetting that she followed in the footsteps of pop star Selena Gomez by including ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’.

Aguilar appeared alone on stage, and many of her fans were waiting for her father to come out to wish her luck or sing a song with herbut with this I make it clear that he presents himself strongly with nothing more than his talent and essence, fulfilling one of his greatest dreams.

During his presentation, he highlighted that one of the reasons why he shows so much love for what he does is his family, because the legacy he has is very great and on different occasions he has expressed the pressure he feels to do the right things in his career, since his grandparents are an important part of the decisions he makes today.

For this reason, the public heard her sing hits of her Grandma like ‘My destiny was to love you’, ‘Cielo rojo’ and ‘La basurita’, but he did not forget Antonio, Well, he also included ‘La chancla’ in his setlist.