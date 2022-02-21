Identical to her mother: this is what Alaïa Costa, the daughter of Adamari López, looks like

The Puerto Rican Adamari Lopez has shown that she is a first-class actress and television presenter. So much so that its popularity grows daily in various parts of the continent. In addition, the beautiful Latina confirmed her great talent for acting after participating in several soap operas. On Mexico It is known thanks to the soap opera “Friends and rivals” of the year 2001.

During the end of 2021, the beautiful Puerto Rican was working as a judge on the reality show “That’s how you dance” that was emitted by the signal Telemundo. There, the popular Latina provides various returns to the participants that are of great help to them. Adamari She was one of the protagonists of the debut of the aforementioned contest after bursting into tears when she saw the Colombian dance Gregorio Pernia and his daughter Moon.

On this occasion, his daughter Alaia Costa caught everyone’s eyes again. is that recently Adamari Lopezundertook a trip with her to Cartagena, Colombia. That is why in his official accounts he shares photos and videos of said experience. There is a particular image that is trending on the networks and on the entertainment pages. In it, the actress and presenter appears together with her daughter dressed in the same way for which the resemblance between them is magnificent. In addition, Luis Fonsi’s ex added a message that says the following: “We continue to enjoy the beauties of #Cartagena and one of our favorite moments was sharing with #LasPalenqueras because they fill the streets of the city with joy, color and a lot of flavor! Carmencita, @alaia and I have visited the Makani Beach Club, We enjoyed a tour of Enchantment through the center and we walked through Tierra Bomba Island. Thank you @hereyoutravel and all of you for taking your time and recommending us so many beautiful places to visit!

On more than one occasion, both Adamari What Tony Costa They have stated that their daughter has talent in her blood, so very soon we will see her performing her first roles in acting. Alaia He was born on March 4, 2015, so he will be 7 years old in a few days. Due to the fame of her parents, she has always had a very public life.

Despite his young age, his fame in social media It is spectacular since in his official account of Instagram He has a million followers. This account is managed by her parents and every time they make a publication about her, her followers react with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising how good she looks.