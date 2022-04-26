Identical to her mother, this is what Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, looks like

Gwyneth Kate Paltrow She is an American actress and singer who throughout her career has stood out for being one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. With great performances, she in the highest grossing movies of Hollywoodthe beautiful blonde draws everyone’s attention every time she appears on the big screen.

In addition, over the years it has turned out to be an award winner. Oscara Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, all for his portrayal of “Viola de Lesseps” in the film Shakespeare in Love. These achievements of hers earned her a star in the Hollywood walk of fame in 2010. This is one of the merits that few actors currently possess.

At the moment Gwyneth Paltrow She has two children from her marriage to the renowned singer and leader of Coldplay, Chris Martin. Their names are Manzana Y Moses Martin. The eldest daughter of this couple, who was married from 2003 to 2016, is increasingly similar to her mother. Because of this, every time she appears in the social media monopolizes the eyes of all at his 17 years.

Recently, one of the protagonists of the film saga Hombre de Hierro, answered about the origin of her daughter’s name. About it, she said that it was her husband at that time who came up with the name Manzana. “His dad came up with the name and I fell in love”Gwyneth confessed. “I thought it was original and cool. I can’t imagine calling it anything else.”.

In addition, in the aforementioned interview, the great actress added: “When we were newly pregnant, her dad said, ‘If it’s a girl, I think her name should be Apple.’ She sounded so sweet and conjured up such a beautiful image for me that I didn’t doubt it for a moment. Also, apples are so sweet, healthy and it’s a biblical fruit.”