Spondyloarthritis is a group of rheumatic diseases. These include diseases such as ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease or spondyloarthropathies associated with reactive arthritis. Its prevalence is estimated to exceed 1.2 percent of the population, which is equivalent to approximately half a million people affected in Spain. during. One of the highlights was this Identification of molecular signatures will allow establishing precise treatments in spondyloarthritis.,

In the 1970s a large group of Anglo-Saxon and American rheumatologists separated spondyloarthritis from rheumatoid arthritis, so There are many variations in the etiology, diagnosis, and treatment of this set of pathologies., In 1972, the association of the HLA-B27 antigen with these diseases was discovered, representing a major advance. However, studies in the past were based on Single-center individual series based on parameters of routine clinical practice. “Technical support was non-existent and treatment was non-specific and had controversial results. “This allowed the disease to progress from mild to advanced,” Gratakos said.

The expert noted that it is currently known that, beyond HLA-B27, there is also familial aggregation. “We know that spondyloarthritis is 60 percent genetic predisposition and 40 percent exogenous or environmental, Of this 60 percent, we know that HLA-B27 only represents 30 or 40 percent of cases, so we don’t know the genetic environment of 50 percent of these diseases,” Gratakos said.

Etiologically, several genetic studies have also been conducted which have shown Certain anomalies or polymorphisms that increase the chances of suffering from these pathologies, which are related to the substances or genes that are key in the development of the biomarker or those involved in the management of the antigen. “This has helped us from a research and knowledge standpoint, but it has not been translated into clinical practice because they do not provide a margin of sufficient size to implement it systematically at this time,” the expert said. Are.”

Introduction of improvements in diagnosis

Today in aspects related to diagnosis Input of MRI and ASAS classification criteria for grouping and diagnosis of spondyloarthritis patients., Another key element of the present is the ‘medical window of opportunity’. From a treatment perspective, specific target therapy has been introduced. “We have moved from anticellular and antimetabolic therapies that were unknown where they worked, and of controversial efficacy, to better etiopathological and pathophysiological knowledge of the disease. The next step is to establish new concepts of treating diseases through pills that know the mechanism of signal transmission from the peripheral receptor to the nucleus where the translation will take place,” Gratakos reiterated.

“Today’s Global Photography shows that it is a Phenotypic phase to which imaging and omics biomarkers are added (PCR). Studies are no longer single-center, but multicenter. Although we lack biobanks and artificial intelligence (AI), we have discovered a range of therapeutic targets that improve the management of spondyloarthritis. Therefore, we are more efficient in treatment and we plan to stop the progression of these malignancies,” Gratakos explained.

new Times

Regarding what’s to come, Gratakos maintained that Clinical records are interesting, but they are beginning to reach the point of exhaustion, “They are not useful for future research, so combined records will have to be created. We have to try to establish the molecular signature of our patients to get precise treatment,” he said.

The expert also considered this Future research concepts include putting the patient at the center and obtaining clinical and imaging data through patient associations and hospital centers., as well as cell and liquid biobanks to generate all the omics needed to develop products that advance precision medicine. He said, “With regard to AI, we will bring a qualitative change when the quantum computer arrives, because it will allow us to track the human genome with the clinical manifestations of patients in real time.” Finally he emphasized that The need for large-scale centralized records,

You may also like…