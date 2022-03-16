identify new subtypes of the disease

New subtype of leukemia would show an increase in the amount of mitochondrial proteins, and alterations in mitochondrial metabolism

medically accurate illustration of too many white blood cells due to leukemia. Photo: Shutterstock.

Based on different proteomic and genetic analyses, German researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Martinsried, together with cooperation partners from the University Hospital Frankfurt, the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK ), have announced the discovery of a new subtype leukemia acute myeloid showing an increased amount of mitochondrial protein as well as impaired mitochondrial metabolism.

In laboratory tests, these cells, called Mito-AML, can be combated more effectively with inhibitors of mitochondrial respiration than with conventional chemotherapeutic agents.

The AML It is an aggressive cancer that originates in blood cells. When immature blood cells in the bone marrow acquire certain aberrations in their genome, they can become malignant and overgrow the bone marrow, the place where blood cells are normally made. As a consequence, normal blood cells are suppressed by leukemia cells, leading to infection, bleeding, and ultimately death in patients. Most of the patients diagnosed with AML undergo chemotherapy.

In a multidisciplinary project, a team led by Matthias Mann, Thomas Oellerich and Hubert Serve studied the proteome of the cells of the AML. By combining data from the proteome and the genome, they have identified several subgroups of AML with specific biological characteristics. One of the subgroups – the so-called Mito-AML – was only recognizable at the proteome level and therefore had not been discovered before. The new subgroup is characterized by a high number of mitochondrial proteins and altered mitochondrial metabolism and shows clinical resistance to chemotherapy.

A possible approach for new therapies

Since mitochondria are the powerhouses of cells, the research team continued to study whether the disease-specific metabolic changes in Mito-AML can be harnessed therapeutically. In a series of experiments, they found that drugs that interfere with mitochondrial respiration are highly effective in cultured Mito-AML cells and thus could be a more effective therapy compared to traditional chemotherapy drugs. Among these agents is, for example, venetoclax.

In recent decades, genomic studies have already identified molecular subtypes within the disease, thus opening the prospect of personalized therapeutic approaches. This has revolutionized the molecular understanding of the disease and has laid the groundwork for personalized therapies. Despite these advances, the prognosis for AML it’s still bad. This highlights the urgent need to better understand the pathological processes altered during AML and to search for more effective therapies.

To study the protein expression profiles in the cells of the AML, the team used mass spectrometry. This technology allows proteins to be identified and quantified by determining their specific weight. Protein expression profiles provide researchers with an overview of which proteins are present in pathologically altered cells and in what amounts. In parallel, the team examined the human genome from cells of the AML using DNA and RNA sequencing technologies.

“The discovery of the Mito-AML subset demonstrates the great potential of proteomics technology to identify clinically relevant biomarkers and drug targets. Our study clearly shows that genomic and proteomic data complement each other, elucidating previously undescribed aspects of the disease biology and naming innovative therapeutic approaches,” says Mann.

“Our approach led to the discovery of new molecular subgroups of AML with clinical relevance. Therefore, it provides a systematic proteomics as a basis for a better molecular understanding and clinical classification of the AMLOellerich adds.

Source consulted here.